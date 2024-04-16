China’s Crude Oil Imports Hit A Record High in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.21 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.91 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.94 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.656 -0.035 -2.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.810 +0.026 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.810 +0.026 +0.94%

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 72.21 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.61 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 79.01 -0.25 -0.32%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

China’s Crude Oil Imports Hit A Record High in 2023

Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

Oil prices spiked on Friday…

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant

Tata Steel workers in Port…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

China’s Crude Oil Imports Hit A Record High in 2023

By Tom Kool - Apr 16, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

China’s crude oil imports hit a record high in 2023, rising by 10% year-over-year and breaking the previous record from 2020 when the world’s top crude oil importer took advantage of the price crash to gorge on cheap crude.

Last year, China’s crude oil imports averaged 11.3 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 10% compared to 2022, according to Chinese customs data compiled by Bloomberg and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

After China lifted the Covid-related restrictions in early 2023, Chinese refiners boosted imports to record-high levels last year, to support transportation fuel demand and produce feedstocks for China’s growing petrochemical industry, the EIA noted in an analysis published on Tuesday.

Russia, thanks to cheaper crude supply, was China’s top source of crude imports last year, the data showed. Russia was also the supplier whose crude sales in China jumped the most.   

In 2023, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq were China’s main sources of crude oil imports. Compared with 2022, China’s 2023 crude oil imports increased the most from Russia, Iran, Brazil, and the United States.

Between 2019 and 2021, Saudi Arabia was China’s top crude oil supplier, with Russia second with 15% of Chinese imports.

In 2023, Russia was China’s top source of crude oil imports, supplying 19% of China’s crude oil imports, which averaged 2.1 million bpd, the EIA said.

The surge in Chinese crude oil imports from Russia was the result of discounted Russian prices due to the Western sanctions and price caps on Russia’s crude.

While China bought large additional volumes of crude from Russia, it reduced imports from Western Europe, notably from Norway and the UK, due to the higher prices of Western European crudes compared to the discounts on Russian oil, the data showed.  

This year, China has continued to import large volumes of crude from Russia, despite only a 0.7% increase in overall Chinese crude imports in January to March 2024. Much of the increase in Chinese crude oil imports in recent weeks has been due to cheap abundant flows of Russian crude, which – hampered en route to India by the U.S. sanctions – has found a home in the world’s top crude oil importer, analysts say. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

