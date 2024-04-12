China’s Crude Oil Imports Dropped by 6% Year-Over-Year in March

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.33 +2.31 +2.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.85 +2.11 +2.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.52 +1.78 +1.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 -0.009 -0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.835 +0.061 +2.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.835 +0.061 +2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

The mergers and acquisitions wave…

OPEC+ Rules in an Increasingly Tight Oil Market

OPEC+ Rules in an Increasingly Tight Oil Market

The market is growing increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Crude Oil Imports Dropped by 6% Year-Over-Year in March

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 12, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Chinese imports of crude oil fell in March by 6% compared to the same month last year as first-quarter crude imports were stable year-over-year amid high volumes of Russian crude flowing to China.  

China imported 49.05 million metric tons of crude oil last month, which is equal to around 11.55 million barrels per day (bpd), per data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs cited by Reuters.

While lower by 6.2% compared to the March 2023 volumes of over 12 million bpd – when China was recovering from the eased Covid-related restrictions – the imports last month were higher than the January-February average and contributed to a 0.7% increase in Chinese crude imports in January to March 2024.     

Chinese crude oil imports jumped by 5.1% in January and February compared to the same two months last year, as fuel demand rose during the Lunar New Year holiday.

But the slight increase in Chinese crude imports in the first quarter shouldn’t be viewed as a sign that China’s inconsistent economic performance over the past year is over.

In fact, much of the increase in Chinese crude oil imports in recent weeks has been due to cheap abundant flows of Russian crude, which – hampered en route to India by the U.S. sanctions – has found a home in the world’s top crude oil importer, analysts say.  

China was expected to import record-high oil volumes from Russia in March as it is mopping up cargoes shunned by India, tanker-tracking data from Kpler showed last month. China was expected to welcome in March as much as 1.7 million bpd of crude from Russia as refiners were on track to import record-high volumes of the Russian grade Sokol, from which India has been shying away recently. 

“China’s Russian crude imports surged to an all-time high in March, masking the underlying sluggishness in overall demand,” Emma Li, senior market analyst at Vortexa, said last week.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: Drone Attacks on Russian Refineries Could Upset Global Fuel Markets

Next Post

Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com