China’s Coal Industry Group Revises Down 2024 Output Forecast

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.10 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.29 -0.59 -0.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.58 -0.62 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.483 -0.027 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.51 +1.21 +1.45%
Chart Mars US 201 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.483 -0.027 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 904 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.79 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.04 -0.92 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.51 +1.21 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 357 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.46 -0.64 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.81 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.06 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 75.16 -0.64 -0.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.91 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.86 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.26 -0.64 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.03 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.52 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.03 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 8 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 3 days A question...
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China’s Coal Industry Group Revises Down 2024 Output Forecast

Game-Changing Research Unlocks New Wind Energy Potential

Game-Changing Research Unlocks New Wind Energy Potential

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne…

What Could Derail The Copper Rally?

What Could Derail The Copper Rally?

An increasingly electrified world means…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Coal Industry Group Revises Down 2024 Output Forecast

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2024, 6:42 AM CDT

Chinese coal production this year will vary by between a 1% annual decline and 1% growth this year, a major industry association said on Wednesday, revising down its previous forecast of a 1% increase in coal production.

China’s top producing region, Shanxi, is likely to miss its coal production target for 2024, Li Xuegang, deputy chairman of the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTD), said on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

Shanxi, the coal county in the world’s top coal producer, will find it “extremely difficult” to reach its goal of producing 1.3 billion tons this year, according to the official.

Last year, China’s total coal production stood at 4.66 billion tons, up by 2.9% compared to 2022.

Last month, Chinese coal production fell to the lowest level since October 2022, according to Reuters estimates. The decline was the result of weak coal prices and continued safety inspections at mines.

With the downward revision to China’s coal output for this year, CCTD’s Li expects coal prices to be supported.

China has boosted its imports of coal so far this year, as it looks to stockpile fuel for the power plants ahead of the summer amid international prices that were half last year’s levels in the first four months of 2024.

China’s increased coal imports so far this year are defying earlier expectations that Beijing would see flat coal purchases in 2024.

Coal output in China has wobbled this year after authorities in the northern province of Shanxi, the top coal-producing region, ordered in February miners to reduce production and carry out safety inspections between March and May, following several fatal incidents at mines in China in recent months.

China continues to rely on coal and coal-fired power generation to meet its growing power demand, and despite being the world's top investor in solar and wind capacity, it also plans a lot of new coal-fired electricity capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Set to Secure Critical Domestic Rare Earths Supply Chain by 2027

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com