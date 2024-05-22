ADNOC Continues LNG Expansion With Stake in Mozambique Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.57 -1.09 -1.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.83 -1.05 -1.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.28 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.687 +0.016 +0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.468 -0.042 -1.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.16 -0.93 -1.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.16 -0.93 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.58 -0.93 -1.10%
Chart Mars US 201 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.468 -0.042 -1.67%

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 904 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.79 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.04 -0.92 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.58 -0.93 -1.10%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 357 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.46 -0.64 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.81 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.06 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.16 -0.64 -0.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.91 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.86 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.26 -0.64 -0.88%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.16 -0.93 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.74 -0.54 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.49 -0.54 -0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 85.39 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.49 -0.54 -0.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.74 -0.54 -0.71%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.74 -0.54 -0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.43 -0.26 -0.31%

All Charts
Europe Needs to Double Energy Grid Investments to Keep Net-Zero in Sight

China's Solar Executives Fear Western Trade Barriers Could Jeopardize Exports

China's Solar Executives Fear Western Trade Barriers Could Jeopardize Exports

Solar executives in China are…

Russia Loses Ground to China in Central Asian Trade

Russia Loses Ground to China in Central Asian Trade

Kyrgyzstan has a significant trade…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

ADNOC Continues LNG Expansion With Stake in Mozambique Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2024, 7:43 AM CDT

Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC has acquired a 10% interest in an LNG project offshore Mozambique as it continues to expand its international natural gas operations.

ADNOC has bought the 10% stake in the Area 4 concession of the Rovuma basin in Mozambique held by Portugal’s Galp. The deal will entitle ADNOC to a share of the LNG production from the concession, which has a combined production capacity exceeding 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the state energy firm of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday.

The Area 4 concession includes the operational Coral South Floating LNG (FLNG) facility, the planned Coral North FLNG development, and the planned Rovuma LNG onshore facilities.

“This strategic investment is ADNOC’s first in Mozambique and complements ADNOC’s efforts to expand its lower-carbon LNG portfolio to meet growing gas demand and support a just, orderly and equitable energy transition,” the company said, announcing a second major acquisition of an LNG stake this week.

On Monday, ADNOC said it had bought an 11.7% stake in Phase 1 of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas, announcing its first strategic investment in the U.S.

ADNOC has also signed a 20-year LNG offtake agreement from Rio Grande LNG Train 4 with NextDecade.

ADNOC has been looking to expand abroad and broaden its LNG portfolio with lower-carbon gas supply.

According to the UAE’s firm, NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG would be a “world-class lower-carbon LNG project.”

Rio Grande LNG near Brownsville, Texas, is the first U.S. LNG project offering expected emissions reduction of more than 90% through its proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, ADNOC noted.

The CCS project is expected to capture and permanently store more than 5 million metric tons per annum of carbon dioxide (CO2) – equivalent to removing 1 million vehicles from the road annually.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

China’s Coal Industry Group Revises Down 2024 Output Forecast

Next Post

OMV Warns Russia’s Gazprom May Halt Natural Gas Supply to Austria

