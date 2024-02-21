China’s Coal Expansion Starts to Slow Down

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.44 -0.60 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.75 -0.59 -0.72%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.53 -0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.717 +0.141 +8.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 110 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.04 -1.42 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.19 -1.42 -1.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.44 -1.42 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.04 -1.42 -2.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 63.04 -1.42 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 63.04 -1.42 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.79 -1.42 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 72.54 -1.42 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 63.79 -1.42 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 1 day World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 6 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

European Natural Gas Demand Tumbles to 10-Year Low

Warm Winter Drags U.S. Natural Gas Prices to Three-Decade Low

Warm Winter Drags U.S. Natural Gas Prices to Three-Decade Low

Warmer-than-average winter temperatures in the…

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

The European Commission downgraded its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Coal Expansion Starts to Slow Down

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 21, 2024, 3:30 AM CST

The growth in coal power generation in China is beginning to slow down as regional authorities seek to redirect investments to low-carbon energy, Bloomberg reports.

The report notes the continual increase in coal production and coal-powered generation in China over the past seven years, with generation reaching a record in 2023. At the same time, however, Bloomberg reports that this growth has led to a glut that has pushed down coal companies’ bottom lines.

China has set itself 2025 as a deadline for its coal demand peak. With just a year to go, coal growth does indeed need to slow down and according to one stock broker, it will. Guosheng Securities Co. said in a note cited by Bloomberg that China’s coal production growth this year could shrink to 1.4%.

The country’s four biggest coal-producing regions have all given indications they are not bent on continuing with the explosive production growth seen over the past seven years. Instead, the authorities of these regions are betting more on wind and solar, Bloomberg wrote.

The province of Shanxi, for instance, plans to boost coal production this year by 57 million tons, which is a substantial reduction from last year’s 100 million tons. Shanxi is the biggest coal-producing province in China, with 2023 output seen at 1.23 billion tons.

While reducing production growth targets, Shanxi authorities will expand solar capacity by covering land previously used in coal mining with solar panels.

Last year, China was single-handedly responsible for 96% of global coal power capacity construction, cementing its position as the biggest coal builder in the world.

Per data from Global Energy Monitor China, last year also accounted for 68% of new coal generation capacity that came online last year and 81% of newly planned coal generation projects. Authorities say that most of the new capacity would be used only as a backup for wind and solar installations.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chesapeake Reports Robust Profits for 2023, Plans Lower Production

Next Post

European Natural Gas Demand Tumbles to 10-Year Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com