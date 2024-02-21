Chesapeake Reports Robust Profits for 2023, Plans Lower Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.87 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.18 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.86 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.691 +0.115 +7.30%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.293 +0.016 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.293 +0.016 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 58.04 -1.42 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 79.19 -1.42 -1.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 77.44 -1.42 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 69.04 -1.42 -2.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 63.04 -1.42 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 63.04 -1.42 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 66.79 -1.42 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 72.54 -1.42 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 63.79 -1.42 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 1 day World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 11 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 5 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Chesapeake Reports Robust Profits for 2023, Plans Lower Production

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The IEA has revealed that…

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Russian troops in Ukraine are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chesapeake Reports Robust Profits for 2023, Plans Lower Production

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 21, 2024, 2:27 AM CST

Chesapeake Energy reported expectation-beating profits for 2023 even though the figure was lower than the net result for 2022, standing at $2.4 billion, versus $3.5 billion for 2022.

The company also reported net cash from operating activities at $2.4 billion for 2023, which was a much stronger figure than the one for 2022, which stood at $1.05 billion.

In production, Chesapeake reported an average daily output of 3.66 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. In the final quarter of the year, however, the average was lower, at 3.43 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Plans for this year also point towards production maintenance rather than strong growth. The company said it would lower spending this year, to fund the addition of a modest 2.7 billion cubic feet equivalent.

"We continue to show the resilience of this organization and assets in the midst of lower commodity prices," chief executive Nick Dell’Osso said at the earnings presentation of the company.

Chesapeake has been one of the energy majors eager to grow through acquisitions over the past year. In January, the company announced its merger with Southwestern Energy, which cost $7.4 billion in an all-stock transaction. The deal will create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer by market value and production.

It was a very timely one as well, amid a precipitous drop in natural gas prices that recently dipped below $2 per million British thermal units. This price drop has prompted many gas drillers in the United States to rethink their growth plans as the benchmark dips below their breakeven levels.

Chesapeake Energy, which went through bankruptcy in 2020 when oil and gas prices crashed, has been solidifying in the past year its strategic focus on its gas assets in the Marcellus shale in Appalachia and in the Haynesville shale play in Louisiana while reducing its Eagle Ford position.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australian Energy Major Santos Saw Profits Drop Dramatically in 2023

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com