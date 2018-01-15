China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.81 +0.51 +0.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.16 +0.29 +0.42%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.149 -0.051 -1.59%
Mars US 3 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
Urals 4 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.21 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.149 -0.051 -1.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 4 days 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 4 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 4 days 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 94 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 94 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 94 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 94 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 94 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 94 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 4 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.06 +13.51 +23.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 1 hour Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 hours Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 5 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 3 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 3 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 3 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 3 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 3 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 3 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 4 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 4 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 4 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 4 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 4 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 4 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 4 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 5 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 5 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 5 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 5 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 6 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 6 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 6 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 6 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 6 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 6 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 7 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 7 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 7 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 7 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 7 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 7 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case

Breaking News:

China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports

Geopolitical Wildcards Could Push Oil Beyond $70

Geopolitical Wildcards Could Push Oil Beyond $70

This week’s two biggest stories…

4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 15, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Tanker

China exported a record volume of refined oil products in December, but the oil price rally has been driving refining margins down in recent weeks. These falling margins mean January’s oil product exports may be lower as its production falls, Reuters columnist Clyde Russell writes.

China’s commodity trade data for December showed that the country exported 6.17 million tons of refined oil products, equal to about 1.6 million bpd using the BP conversion factor of 8 barrels of product/ton.

Chinese fuel exports in December increased by 6.6 percent compared to November.

The record December fuel exports—including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—were the result of near-record imports of crude oil in November and strong refining margins, according to Russell.

In November, China had imported crude oil at a rate of 9.01 million bpd—the second-highest on record.

But since then, the oil price rally has weakened refining margins, and with the inverse relationship between oil prices and refining margins, refiners’ production could drop.

In China’s case, it will be crucial to see if independent refiners—the so-called teapots—can compete with the bigger state-held refiners for more efficient crude oil processing, in order to stay competitive amid the decline in refining margins.

At the end of 2017, China announced the first batch of crude oil import quotas to independent refiners for 2018, with allocations close to the refiners’ annual ceilings, to allow them to better plan their crude purchases for the year.

Related: Cold Snap Leads To Biggest U.S. Natural Gas Draw Ever

“The high allocation in the first round will enable refineries to plan their imports more efficiently in 2018, instead of worrying about the quota shortage all the time,” an independent refinery source told S&P Global Platts at the end of December.

After an 8-percent monthly increase in teapots’ crude oil imports in December, imports in January are also expected to increase month-on-month, due to the high allocations in the first batch, Platts’ Daisy Xu wrote in an analysis last week. The January imports may not rise much, however, due to weakened refining margins and the deep backwardation of the market structure that makes taking delivery earlier than needed uneconomical for refiners.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com