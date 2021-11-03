China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 80.86 -3.05 -3.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 81.39 -3.33 -3.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 5.670 +0.128 +2.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 2.435 -0.074 -2.94%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 2.339 -0.112 -4.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 80.01 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.339 -0.112 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.40 +1.61 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +1.49 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 84.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.32 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.36 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 29 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days I want one!

Breaking News:

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Majors Are Eyeing Big Payouts In Africa

Oil Majors Are Eyeing Big Payouts In Africa

Oil majors are betting big…

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crunch has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 03, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

China has recently imported a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via the so-called Northern Sea Route as an emergency shipment of gas amid the energy shortage in China that is already hitting industry and global supply chains.

An ice-breaker LNG carrier, Vladimir Voronin, has recently delivered 70,000 tons of LNG from the Yamal LNG plant of Russian producer Novatek to the Chinese port of Shenzhen, Norway-based outlet High North News reported on Wednesday, quoting Chinese media.

Shenzhen Natural Gas Company received the LNG shipment from Russia, which sources described in Chinese media as an emergency supply for the winter heating season.

Asia's LNG prices for December delivery fell last week by 10 percent to average $31 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), industry sources told Reuters. The price is still high compared to prices seen at the start of the previous winter season.

LNG demand from China appears to have slightly dropped last week as the world's second-largest economy uses more coal for power generation and is increasing refinery output, a trader based in Singapore told Reuters on Friday.

Nevertheless, China continues to grapple with energy shortages, including in diesel supply.

On Sunday, the Chinese National Food and Strategic Reserve Administration said that China had released gasoline and diesel from its fuel reserve to arrest a price climb that has increased volatility in some parts of the country.

"Diesel and gasoline rotated out of the reserves will be used to increase market resources and reduce supply shortages, in order to stabilize supply and prices," Bloomberg quoted the administration as saying.

China has moved in recent days to squash the surge in coal prices with government intervention, which resulted in a plunge in the price of coal last week.

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of its economy in the third quarter and are now threatening to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nord Stream 2 Too Late To Alleviate Europe's Winter Gas Crunch

Next Post

The World’s Largest Oil Hedge Is More Secretive Than Ever

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com