China To Compensate Coal Plants As It Seeks Power Supply Stability

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.07 +1.33 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.39 +1.38 +1.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.24 +1.00 +1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 -0.010 -0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.027 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 7 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.027 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 710 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 164 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.04 +1.21 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 63.84 +1.01 +1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 69.34 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.09 +0.36 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 51 mins Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 48 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 days Wasting money down under

Breaking News:

China To Compensate Coal Plants As It Seeks Power Supply Stability

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Crude demand in China has…

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s push for an OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China To Compensate Coal Plants As It Seeks Power Supply Stability

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 10, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

China will start guaranteeing payments to coal-fired power plants based on their installed capacity as of January 2024, as the world’s top coal consumer looks to ensure stability of electricity supply amid soaring renewable energy output.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the state planner, said on Friday that thermal power plants in most of China would be able to recover about 30% of their capital costs in the next two years, Reuters reported.

The guaranteed payments will be a tariff collected from industrial and commercial users that coal plants will receive by the grid operator.  

Coal capacity in China continues to increase, but some of it would be idle as it would serve as backup to intermittent solar and wind power generation—at a cost to the utilities. Revenues and profit margins at electricity generators are also squeezed by government-imposed price caps on the rates they can charge to consumers. 

China is the global leader in renewable energy spending, but it’s also one of just a few major economies still approving and building coal-fired capacity. Energy security and the need for stable power generation during peak demand to back the growing economy and supply stability precede concerns about emissions. 

China has already reached its goal to have more non-fossil fuel installed electricity capacity than fossil fuels earlier than planned, with 50.9% of its power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources. Back in 2021, the Chinese authorities said they would target renewables to outpace fossil fuel-installed capacity by 2025.

China is globally unmatched in renewable energy spending, investing in raising its solar and wind power capacity.

So far this year, renewables have helped to partially offset the crippled supply from hydropower generation due to droughts, but coal has saved the day

ADVERTISEMENT

During the first half of 2023 alone, China approved more than 50 GW of new coal power, Greenpeace said in a report earlier this year. That’s more than it did in all of 2021, the environmental campaign group added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Price Of Russian Oil Falls Back To Western-Capped Levels

Next Post

Swedish Union Blocks Tesla Imports As Labor Dispute Escalates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com