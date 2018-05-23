China Set To Import More LNG From U.S.

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.77 -0.43 -0.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.74 +0.15 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.957 +0.021 +0.72%
Mars US 23 hours 73.23 -0.11 -0.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.19 +0.98 +1.29%
Urals 2 days 77.19 +3.34 +4.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.40 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.22 +0.72 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.957 +0.021 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Murban 2 days 80.18 +0.80 +1.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 74.46 +1.43 +1.96%
Basra Light 2 days 77.48 +0.43 +0.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.04 +1.37 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.40 +1.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.40 +1.77%
Girassol 2 days 79.59 +1.40 +1.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.19 +0.98 +1.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.29 -0.14 -0.27%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.20 -0.15 -0.28%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.45 -0.15 -0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.30 -0.15 -0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.20 -0.15 -0.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.95 -0.15 -0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.70 -0.15 -0.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 63.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.81 +1.19 +1.51%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.08 -0.11 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.03 -0.11 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.03 -0.11 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.58 -0.11 -0.16%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 5 hours Russia attacks (again):Cyber Firms Warn On Suspected Russian Plan To Attack Ukraine
  • 5 hours Hamburg Becomes First German City To Ban Diesel Vehicles
  • 2 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 6 hours Euro Zone Economy Slowdown Sharper Than Expected In May
  • 6 hours $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 14 hours Uniper Converts Wind Power to Methane
  • 7 hours Trump Oil
  • 7 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 18 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 6 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 13 mins Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 16 hours Iran and sanctions
  • 2 hours Trade war with China on hold
  • 14 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil

Breaking News:

China Set To Import More LNG From U.S.

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The International Maritime Organization is…

Steel Tariffs Raise Costs For Texas Oil Producers

Steel Tariffs Raise Costs For Texas Oil Producers

The imposition of import tariffs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Set To Import More LNG From U.S.

By Irina Slav - May 23, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Papua LNG vessel

China will take in more natural gas from the United States to satisfy growing domestic demand, a Chinese consultancy has said amid trade talks between Washington and Beijing seeking to settle differences about a major U.S. trade deficit with Asia’s second-largest economy.

As China moves away from coal and replaces it with gas, the United States is among the producers that will benefit from the shift, ICIS China’s research director Li Li said as quoted by the Maritime Executive. The record-high gas production in the States and the rush to conquer foreign markets fits perfectly with China’s rising demand.

The latest LNG import figures from Beijing reveal that over the first four months of the year, LNG imports rose 58 percent on the year to 15.75 million tons as suppliers sought to respond to the growth in demand, with April shipments alone up 4.3 percent on March to 3.39 million tons.

China’s LNG import demand is estimated to grow 200 million tons annually by 2035, according to Greg Vesey, the chief executive of Australian LNG Ltd. This makes the country the most attractive LNG import market, followed by Europe, where LNG import demand is seen to grow 100 million tons annually.

Related: Crude, Gasoline Prices Slip On Inventory Build

Last year, China became the second-largest LNG importer in the world after South Korea, receiving 39.1 million tons of the fuel, an annual increase of 42.3 percent, all thanks to the strategy of replacing coal with gas.

To date, the Untied States is the fifth-largest LNG exporter to China, with 2017 exports at 1.53 million tons. This is not a lot compared with the imports for just the four months of this year, but with demand set for the buoyant growth that analysts predict, the U.S. will be a natural choice to diversify sources of LNG supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

B.C. Sues Alberta Over ‘Turn-Off-Fuel-Tap’ Legislation

Next Post

B.C. Sues Alberta Over ‘Turn-Off-Fuel-Tap’ Legislation

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com