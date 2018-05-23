B.C. Sues Alberta Over ‘Turn-Off-Fuel-Tap’ Legislation

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.77 -0.43 -0.60%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.74 +0.15 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.957 +0.021 +0.72%
Mars US 23 hours 73.23 -0.11 -0.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.19 +0.98 +1.29%
Urals 2 days 77.19 +3.34 +4.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.40 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.22 +0.72 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.957 +0.021 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Murban 2 days 80.18 +0.80 +1.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 74.46 +1.43 +1.96%
Basra Light 2 days 77.48 +0.43 +0.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.04 +1.37 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.40 +1.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.40 +1.77%
Girassol 2 days 79.59 +1.40 +1.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.19 +0.98 +1.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.29 -0.14 -0.27%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.20 -0.15 -0.28%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.45 -0.15 -0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.30 -0.15 -0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.20 -0.15 -0.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.95 -0.15 -0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.70 -0.15 -0.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 63.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.81 +1.19 +1.51%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.08 -0.11 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.03 -0.11 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.03 -0.11 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.58 -0.11 -0.16%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 5 hours Russia attacks (again):Cyber Firms Warn On Suspected Russian Plan To Attack Ukraine
  • 5 hours Hamburg Becomes First German City To Ban Diesel Vehicles
  • 2 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 6 hours Euro Zone Economy Slowdown Sharper Than Expected In May
  • 6 hours $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 14 hours Uniper Converts Wind Power to Methane
  • 7 hours Trump Oil
  • 7 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 18 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 6 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 13 mins Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 16 hours Iran and sanctions
  • 2 hours Trade war with China on hold
  • 14 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil

Breaking News:

China Set To Import More LNG From U.S.

Canada’s Cannabis Market Could Be About To Explode

Canada’s Cannabis Market Could Be About To Explode

Experts expect a serious cannabis…

Brent Breaks $80 On Flurry Of Bullish News

Brent Breaks $80 On Flurry Of Bullish News

Brent oil briefly broke the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

B.C. Sues Alberta Over ‘Turn-Off-Fuel-Tap’ Legislation

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Pipeline pieces

The bitter dispute over the expansion of the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline between British Columbia and Alberta took another legal turn for the worse on Tuesday after B.C. sued Alberta over a recently passed act giving Alberta the power to reduce the flow of crude to British Columbia in retaliation for B.C.’s efforts to end the pipeline’s expansion plans.

The Government of British Columbia filed Tuesday the statement of claim—after it had threatened to do so last week—in Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench, arguing that the ‘Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act’ recently passed by Alberta violates the Canadian Constitution in the part that prohibits any law that is a tariff or whose purpose and essence make it “tariff-like.”

With this lawsuit, British Columbia seeks “a declaration that the Act is inconsistent, in whole or in part, with the Constitution of Canada and is of no force and effect.”

“A significant disruption in the supply of gasoline, diesel, and crude oil from Alberta to British Columbia would cause British Columbia irreparable harm,” B.C. argues in the claim.

“The Government of Alberta introduced and supported the Act because it asserts British Columbia is responsible for “delays” to an expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which transports petroleum products from Edmonton to Kamloops, Burnaby, and Washington. Alberta seeks to utilize powers under the Act to punish British Columbia, and to exert pressure upon British Columbia with a view to forcing British Columbia to, inter alia, discontinue the reference to its own courts about the constitutionality of proposed amendments to the British Columbia Environmental Management Act,” the plaintiff says.

Related: OPEC May Ease Oil Cuts As Soon As June

Alberta, for its part, says that its threat to turn off the fuel taps to neighboring B.C. is no joke.

“Albertans, British Columbians and all Canadians should understand that if the path forward for the pipeline through B.C. is not settled soon, I’m ready and prepared to turn off the taps,” Alberta PM Rachel Notley said last week.

While the two provinces are locked in the dispute, the deadline given by Kinder Morgan—May 31—is drawing closer. Kinder Morgan has given Canada until that date to find a way to guarantee that the Trans Mountain expansion could move forward without any more delays.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Two Mexican Firms Sign First Deal Without Pemex

Next Post

China Set To Import More LNG From U.S.

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Citizen Oil on May 23 2018 said:
    It's ironic that on the one hand BC feels petroleum products should be limited through their province and then when Alberta tries to call their bluff and accommodate them, they get sued. BC is violating the constitution by stalling a federally mandated infrastructure project . They should be fined millions of dollars for each day this delay goes on. They should send in the army to get this done. What a pathetic bunch of hypocrites they are.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com