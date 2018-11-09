Rob Baron: Tesla Could Become Trillion-Dollar Company In 2030

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 60.19 -0.48 -0.79%
Brent Crude 3 hours 70.18 -0.47 -0.67%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.719 +0.176 +4.97%
Mars US 3 hours 64.59 -0.53 -0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
Urals 20 hours 68.19 -1.42 -2.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.15 -0.67 -1.02%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.719 +0.176 +4.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 70.05 -1.30 -1.82%
Murban 20 hours 72.14 -1.81 -2.45%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.94 -1.63 -2.49%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.85 -1.48 -2.07%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 69.13 -1.41 -2.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Girassol 20 hours 69.75 -1.87 -2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 27.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 13.17 -1.00 -7.06%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.67 -1.00 -2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.77 -1.00 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.67 -1.00 -4.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 40.67 -1.00 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 27.67 -1.00 -3.49%
Central Alberta 2 days 12.67 -1.00 -7.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Giddings 20 hours 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 54.14 -0.48 -0.88%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 58.09 -0.48 -0.82%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 58.09 -0.48 -0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.64 -0.48 -0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.68 -1.00 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 11 minutes Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 16 minutes Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 6 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 4 hours China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 8 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 37 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 3 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 day U.S. Warns Iranian Oil Tankers May Be Courting 'Environmental Disaster'
  • 2 hours Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 1 day Layoffs, Furloughs and Shutdown at Faraday Future's EV factory
  • 12 hours Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 11 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 2 days BMW: Braking Bad
  • 1 day Danish Bicycle Brand Biomega Reveals First Electric Car
  • 1 day Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

U.S. Mulls Fresh Sanctions On Russian Oil

Why Are Middle Eastern LNG Imports Soaring?

Why Are Middle Eastern LNG Imports Soaring?

The Arab world holds some…

Analysts See Opportunities In Embattled Energy Stocks

Analysts See Opportunities In Embattled Energy Stocks

As crude prices hang around…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rob Baron: Tesla Could Become Trillion-Dollar Company In 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Tesla China

Tesla could be a trillion-dollar company in 2030, as its profitability is set to rise, Ron Baron, the founder of Baron Capital and CEO at Baron Funds, told CNBC on Friday.

Tesla’s current valuation of US$60 billion could triple in three to four years, but in 12 years, Tesla could be a trillion-dollar firm, Baron said.

Tesla’s cash flow doesn’t appear to be a problem, “when I look at the numbers,” Baron added. Elon Musk has said that cash flow won’t be a problem, “I take him in his word,” the Baron Funds chief executive said.

“We are at the point now where incremental investments are going to be incredibly profitable,” Baron said, noting that Tesla will be able to produce 7,000 Model 3 vehicles a week for “virtually no additional investment.”

What Musk has done is not easy and it’s remarkable what he’s done, Baron said.

The gross profit margin of Tesla’s Model S and Model X is currently at 31 percent, up from 20 percent at the beginning. The gross profit margin of the Model 3 is set to rise and be as good as the Model S and Model X gross profit margin, Baron said.

Related: GE's Fight For Survival

At the end of October, Tesla surprised Wall Street and analysts with a rare quarterly profit in the third quarter, which the company described as “a truly historic quarter for Tesla,” but which also brought a lot of controversy surrounding Musk, who tweeted in early August that he was taking Tesla private with “funding secured”. 

The tweet secured Musk an investigation from the SEC, which later charged Tesla’s CEO with securities fraud. Musk and the SEC quickly settled the charge days after the commission charged him, with Musk and Tesla each agreeing to pay a penalty of US$20 million, and Musk stepping down as Tesla chairman to make room for an independent director.

Earlier this week, Tesla said that Robyn Denholm had been appointed as Chair of the Tesla Board, effective immediately. Denholm, who has served on the Tesla Board as an independent director since 2014, will be leaving her role as CFO and Head of Strategy at Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company, once her six-month notice period with Telstra is complete, Tesla said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

Next Post

China Overtakes Japan As World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com