Green Groups Urge Insurers To Drop Coverage Of Trans Mountain Pipeline

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.74 +0.20 +0.38%
Brent Crude 35 mins 57.38 +1.15 +2.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.113 -0.015 -0.70%
Mars US 1 hour 55.04 +1.35 +2.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 18 hours 55.10 -3.75 -6.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.39 -2.46 -4.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.39 -2.46 -4.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.36 -4.96 -9.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.113 -0.015 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 18 hours 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 47.76 -3.56 -6.94%
Basra Light 2 days 58.22 -2.10 -3.48%
Saharan Blend 2 days 55.34 -3.46 -5.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Girassol 2 days 58.56 -3.56 -5.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.65 +1.41 +4.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.19 -2.64 -6.47%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 48.59 -2.54 -4.97%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 51.49 -2.54 -4.70%
Sweet Crude 1 day 48.59 -3.09 -5.98%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.84 -2.99 -6.00%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.84 -2.99 -6.00%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 48.04 -2.89 -5.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 52.44 -3.39 -6.07%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.04 -1.59 -3.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.39 -2.46 -4.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Giddings 18 hours 42.50 +1.25 +3.03%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.49 +1.45 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.44 +1.45 +2.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.44 +1.45 +2.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 41.25 -2.75 -6.25%
Buena Vista 2 days 60.97 -2.79 -4.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 10 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 5 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 5 hours Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 5 hours Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 44 mins What is most important factor for oil rate???
  • 13 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 15 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 7 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 6 hours 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 12 days EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 18 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 32 mins gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 4 hours .
  • 90 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space
  • 5 hours Trump Tears Down Market & Oil Price With His “China Tariffs Game” Again

Breaking News:

Wide Gap Opens Beneath Enbridge’s Line 5 In Great Lakes

Is Algal Biofuel A Lost Cause?

Is Algal Biofuel A Lost Cause?

As algal biofuels fall out…

Oil Prices Rebound After Horrible Day

Oil Prices Rebound After Horrible Day

An escalation of the trade…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Green Groups Urge Insurers To Drop Coverage Of Trans Mountain Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 08, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Pipeline

A coalition of 32 environmental, citizen, and indigenous groups is calling on insurers to stop underwriting insurance for the Trans Mountain Pipeline and its expansion and to not insure any future oil sands projects.

The coalition—which includes Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Sierra Club, and Union of BC Indian Chiefs, among others—has sent a letter to the 27 insurers listed on the insurance certificate for the existing Trans Mountain Pipeline.

“Considering the risks of this project, we are writing to request that your company not renew this policy and rule out any insurance services for all aspects of the Trans Mountain Pipeline,” the groups said in the letters to the insurers.

The federal government of Canada approved in June the controversial Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project that it bought from Kinder Morgan last year. The project will triple the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 bpd, and this has sparked the outrage of the British Columbian government and a series of moves aimed at stopping the project.

Canada is currently in the process of renewing liability insurance for the existing Trans Mountain pipeline and will have to provide insurance for the expansion project six months before it starts operations.

The coalition of 32 groups “hopes that by pushing companies to drop their existing insurance policies with Trans Mountain and to stop insuring future oil sands projects, it will show the Canadian government that the expansion is uninsurable and should not continue,” the coalition said in a statement on Thursday.

“If the insurance industry doesn’t provide coverage, Canada will be forced to self-insure the expansion, putting taxpayers on the hook for an additional $1.1B,” the environmentalist and Indigenous groups say.

Twelve out of the 27 insurers replied to the letter, including Zurich which said it would insure the pipeline.

“Our position is to continue to provide insurance coverage whilst we have discussions with the owner as to how the current pipeline supports the Government of Canada's ambition to meet the Paris Agreement,” Zurich said, while many of the other insurers who responded declined to discuss individual client relationships.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Oil Imports Jump 14% in July

Next Post

Wide Gap Opens Beneath Enbridge’s Line 5 In Great Lakes

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com