China Must Close Coal Power Plants By 2045 To Meet Climate Goal

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.02 +0.24 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 50.25 +1.39 +2.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.549 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 47.78 +1.38 +2.97%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09%
Graph up Urals 23 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.30 +0.13 +0.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.549 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 48.77 -0.36 -0.73%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 49.32 -0.31 -0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 48.50 +2.31 +5.00%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 51.77 +1.41 +2.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 50.76 +2.36 +4.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 52.27 +2.16 +4.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 days 32.95 +0.87 +2.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 33.37 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 44.52 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 45.92 -0.08 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 39.72 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 39.87 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 38.12 -0.08 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 48.67 +0.73 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.51 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 2 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 6 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 5 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 20 hours can Trump pardon himself?

Breaking News:

Aramco To Sell Stakes In Subsidiaries To Raise Cash

Shale Executives See Little Chance Of Significant Growth

Shale Executives See Little Chance Of Significant Growth

The quick decline in shale…

The U.S. Senate Just Gave Nuclear Power A Major Boost

The U.S. Senate Just Gave Nuclear Power A Major Boost

A Senate committee has voted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Must Close Coal Power Plants By 2045 To Meet Climate Goal

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 10, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

China must shut down by 2045 at the latest all coal power plants operating without carbon capture if Beijing is to meet its goal to become “carbon neutral” by 2060, researchers said on Thursday.

The new report, published today by Energy Foundation China, features contributions from 21 authors from 8 different organizations, and was led by Energy Foundation China and coordinated by the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland.

“Through an immediate halt of new construction of coal-fired power plants, rapid retirements of a small portion of old, dirty, inefficient coal plants in the near term, and gradually reduced utilization for operating plants, China can phase out coal power generation without CCUS by around 2040-2045, when the majority of existing plants reach a 30- year lifetime,” the authors of the report wrote.

“Taking actions like phasing out coal power in lieu of renewable energy or transitioning to low-carbon transportation will support other development goals such as improved air quality and international science and technology leadership,” Leon Clarke, Research Director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland, said in a statement.

Yet, coal continues to play an essential role in China’s energy mix, accounting for 58 percent of China’s total primary energy consumption in 2019. China, the world’s top coal consumer, uses a lot of coal in electricity generation, steel and cement production, chemicals, and buildings, the report said.

China needs to start phasing out coal now if it wants to meet its carbon-neutrality goals, but this could be a challenge in the near term because many regions in the country rely heavily on coal for economic activity and employment, according to the report.

China continues to approve coal-fired capacity, contributing to the rise in the world’s net capacity additions of coal-fired power generation in 2019 for the first time since 2015.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets

Next Post

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com