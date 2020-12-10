Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.05 +0.27 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 50.25 +1.39 +2.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Mars US 40 mins 47.78 +1.38 +2.97%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09%
Graph up Urals 23 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.30 +0.13 +0.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.002 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 48.77 -0.36 -0.73%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 49.32 -0.31 -0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 48.50 +2.31 +5.00%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 51.77 +1.41 +2.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 50.76 +2.36 +4.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 52.27 +2.16 +4.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 days 32.95 +0.87 +2.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 33.37 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 44.52 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 45.92 -0.08 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 39.72 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 39.87 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 38.12 -0.08 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 48.67 +0.73 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.51 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 58 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 2 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 7 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 3 mins Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 20 hours can Trump pardon himself?

Breaking News:

Aramco To Sell Stakes In Subsidiaries To Raise Cash

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil prices tanked on Wednesday…

BP Prepares To Boost Middle East Oil Production

BP Prepares To Boost Middle East Oil Production

BP has captured a lot…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 10, 2020, 11:30 AM CST

Australia is confident it could hit its emission reduction targets for 2030 without resorting to the use of credits for achieving targets under earlier climate pacts, the country’s energy minister, Angus Taylor, said in a statement.

Australia used to claim credits for overachieving under other emission reduction plans to compensate for underachievement in the Paris Agreement, and this put it at odds with the UN, Reuters noted in a report of the news. Now, the problem will be eliminated, with Australia’s emissions seen down 29 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. This compares with a target of 26-28 percent.

And yet, according to the statement, Australia’s overachievement in 2030 goals includes old achievements.

“The Australia’s emissions projections 2020 report, released today, shows that Australia is on track to beat its 2030 target by 403 million tonnes, including 459 million tonnes of past overachievement,” the statement read, adding “Over the last two years, Australia’s 2030 position has improved by 639 million tonnes (13.2 per cent of the emissions budget). This is equivalent to taking all of Australia’s 14.7 million cars off the road for 15 years.”

Yet Australia is now investing heavily in renewable energy, which could push it past its 2030 without relying on past achievements, the statement also said. Some $13.44 billion (A$18 billion) has been earmarked for advancing renewable energy technology over the next decade, and it could help Australia exceed its 2030 emissions target by 145 million tons of CO2, this time not including past achievements.

Australia boasts it is expanding renewable energy capacity 25 percent faster than the four largest economies in Europe taken together and ten times faster than the global average. Its province of Victoria recently became the site where the world’s largest battery storage facility is going to be built, led by Tesla and French Neoen.

By Charles Kennedy For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico Plans Further Debt Relief For Pemex

Next Post

China Must Close Coal Power Plants By 2045 To Meet Climate Goal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com