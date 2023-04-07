China And India Ensure Asian Oil Demand Remains Robust

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 hours 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 hours 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 hours 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 12 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 12 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 493 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Production Cuts Set To Weigh On Biggest Gulf Economies

Tighter Oil Market Becomes More Vulnerable To Price Spikes

Tighter Oil Market Becomes More Vulnerable To Price Spikes

OPEC+ has further tightened oil…

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Researchers at Tokyo University of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China And India Ensure Asian Oil Demand Remains Robust

By Irina Slav - Apr 07, 2023, 1:46 AM CDT

Demand for oil in Asia remained robust in March thanks to strong imports by China and India, which offset weakening demand in some other Asian nations.

Asia took in a total 27.6 million barrels of crude daily last month, Reuters’ Clyde Russell reported citing Refinitiv Oil Research data. This was a 4% increase over February.

During the first three months of the year, Asian oil imports beat every month of last year, Russell noted, except for November.

China’s crude oil imports in March hit the highest in four months at 11.65 million bpd, almost 1 million bpd higher than the February average daily. Saudi Arabia was the top supplier of China last month, overtaking Russia.

India, for its part, saw its crude oil imports hit the highest in 11 months in March, at 5.02 million bpd. Russian crude accounted for a third of this total, with deliveries running at record highs for the sixth month in a row.

Despite weaker crude oil and natural gas imports early into the year and just after the Chinese reopening after nearly three years of strict Covid measures, analysts expect China’s oil imports to accelerate later this year and support global oil demand growth. 

Chinese crude oil imports could increase to an average as high as 11.8 million bpd this year, rising by between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd, according to Energy Aspects, FGE, S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Wood Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, almost all of Russia’s crude oil exports are heading to China and India, recent data showed. According to energy analytics provider Vortexa, in March Russia shipped 3.38 million bpd of crude to overseas markets, with 91% of that going to the two biggest economies in Asia, Anadolu Agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the rest of Asia, meanwhile, imports of crude oil have mostly declined, suggesting a weakening of demand outside the six biggest importers, which also include South Korea, and Japan.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lithium Expert Says China Manipulating Prices Downward

Next Post

OPEC+ Production Cuts Set To Weigh On Biggest Gulf Economies

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com