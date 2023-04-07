OPEC+ Production Cuts Set To Weigh On Biggest Gulf Economies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 hours 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 hours 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 hours 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 11 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 11 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 493 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Production Cuts Set To Weigh On Biggest Gulf Economies

U.S. Wheat Production Problems Could Worsen Food Inflation

U.S. Wheat Production Problems Could Worsen Food Inflation

Persistent drought conditions in Midwest…

Explaining The Kurdistan Oil Outage

Explaining The Kurdistan Oil Outage

The Kurdistan oil outage has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Production Cuts Set To Weigh On Biggest Gulf Economies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 07, 2023, 2:57 AM CDT

The surprise OPEC+ production cuts will drag down economic growth in the biggest Arab Gulf economies this year, including in the world’s top crude oil exporter Saudi Arabia, bank Emirates NBD said in a new estimate this week.

The biggest OPEC producers in the Middle East and several other members of the OPEC+ pact announced on Sunday a total of 1.16 million bpd of fresh production cuts. Saudi Arabia will cut 500,000 bpd and said that the move was “a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.” The reduction is on top of Russia’s current 500,000 bpd cut which was extended until the end of the year.

As a result of the cuts, Emirates NBD revised down its 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for several GCC countries, following the announcement of voluntary oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman from May through the end of 2023.

Economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – are set to see headline GDP growth at 2.3% this year, down from 3.2% previously projected, the bank said.

If Saudi Arabia maintains the 500,000 bpd cuts through the end of 2023, average crude production will drop by more than 4% from 2022 levels, and GDP growth could be 2.1% this year, down from the 3.1% expected earlier.

“While investment in boosting capacity in the oil & gas sector will continue, we now expect overall hydrocarbon GDP to decline by -2.0% in 2023 against a previous forecast of 2.0% growth,” Khatija Haque, Head of Research & Chief Economist at Emirates NBD, wrote.

“With the non-oil sector growth estimate unchanged at 4.8%, headline GDP for the kingdom will likely reach 2.1% this year, a full percentage point lower than we had previously expected.”

The outlook for the UAE’s GDP growth was revised down to 3.4% from 3.9% previously, while Kuwait is expected to see economic growth of just 0.2%, slashed from 2.4% previously, and Oman at 1.7%, down from 2.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China And India Ensure Asian Oil Demand Remains Robust

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com