Chief Executive Of America’s Largest Oil Port Unexpectedly Resigns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.37 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.45 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.50 -0.78 -1.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.361 -0.015 -0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Receives First Yuan-Settled LNG Cargo From UAE

Russia's Natural Gas Exports To Europe Have Slumped This Month

Russia's Natural Gas Exports To Europe Have Slumped This Month

Russia’s natural gas exports via…

China’s Refinery Throughput Jumped 19% In April

China’s Refinery Throughput Jumped 19% In April

China’s refinery throughput in April…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chief Executive Of America’s Largest Oil Port Unexpectedly Resigns

By Charles Kennedy - May 17, 2023, 1:02 AM CDT

The chief executive of the port of Corpus Christi in Texas, Sean Strawbridge, resigned this week with the announcement providing no reasons for the move, Reuters reported.

Strawbridge took the helm of the port of Corpus Christi in 2018 after serving as its chief operating officer. According to Reuters, during Strawbridge’s term, the port’s operating revenues expanded by 76.5% to $162.3 million.

The port of Corpus Christi is the largest export hub for U.S. crude oil. Last year, it accounted for 60% of all exports of crude oil from the country, according to research company RBN Energy.

On average, the port saw crude oil exports of 2 million barrels daily last year, up from 1.76 million bpd a year earlier. Petrochemical exports performed even better, rising by 23% on the year in 2022.

One big growth area for the largest U.S. oil export hub, however, is liquefied natural gas. Since 2020, exports of LNG via Corpus Christi have doubled to 16 million tons annually.

Cheniere Energy, the operator of the Corpus Christi LNG export terminal, plans to increase this by another 12 million annually, driven by forecasts for robust global demand for the liquefied fuel, especially from Asia and Europe.

At a recent event at the port of Corpus Christi, the chief operating officer of Cheniere Energy said that the company had filed application for another expansion of its export terminal, too, to the tune of 13 million tons of LNG annually.

According to Corey Grindal, the global LNG market would expand from the current 400 million tons annually to 700 million tons annually by 2040.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Strawbridge predicted another record-breaking year for the port, after 2022 ended with record tonnage for the sixth year in a row, in part thanks to the ban on Russian oil imports, which boosted U.S. exports by 15%.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Crude Shows Surprise Build But Product Inventories Slip Further

Next Post

China Receives First Yuan-Settled LNG Cargo From UAE

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com