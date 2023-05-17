China Receives First Yuan-Settled LNG Cargo From UAE

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.37 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.45 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.50 -0.78 -1.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.361 -0.015 -0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Receives First Yuan-Settled LNG Cargo From UAE

How Permanent Is The Coal Industry’s Bounce Back?

How Permanent Is The Coal Industry’s Bounce Back?

The coal industry has been…

Is The Next Commodity Super-Cycle Right Around The Corner?

Is The Next Commodity Super-Cycle Right Around The Corner?

With the most recent commodity…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Receives First Yuan-Settled LNG Cargo From UAE

By Charles Kennedy - May 17, 2023, 2:00 AM CDT

China’s CNOOC reported the receipt of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas that the company paid for in Chinese yuan in the latest instance of the ongoing diversification of international energy trade.

The state energy firm, as quoted by China Daily, said it had bought 65,000 tons of LNG from the UAE, noting that settling international trade deals in the local currency was becoming more mature.

International trade in the Chinese currency has been expanding rapidly over the past year, after the West cut Russia out of the SWIFT system, which encouraged the latter to seek alternatives.

To date, almost all the commodities that China buys from Russia are paid for in yuan, Reuters reported earlier this month, as Chinese banks expand their presence in Russia, complete with an alternative payment settlement system dubbed CIPS.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the volume of commodity trade between Russia and China has reached $88 billion, the report noted, contributing significantly to the internationalization of the Chinese currency although it still constitutes a tiny portion of the total.

International trade in yuan stands at 2.5%, while trade in U.S. dollars accounts for 39.4% of the total and trade in euros accounts for 35.8%, according to data from SWIFT.

Reuters cited one BNP Paribas analyst as forecasting a “snowball effect” for the yuan’s international adoption as more countries join China’s sphere of influence "especially after they've seen what the U.S.-led sanctions against Russia have done."

“This is a very long term development stretching into the coming one or two, even three decades," Chi Lo said, adding "For now, and for the foreseeable next few years, I think the trade using RMB will predominantly be used for commodity and energy trade."

ADVERTISEMENT

"China has big influence on the demand for oil and gas," according to the Bank of Communications—China’s fifth-largest lender. "Increasing the use of yuan in pricing, and settling cross-border oil and gas trade will give a boost to yuan internationalization."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chief Executive Of America’s Largest Oil Port Unexpectedly Resigns

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com