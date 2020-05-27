Chevron Plans Massive Workforce Reduction

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 31.88 -0.93 -2.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.10 -0.64 -1.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.722 -0.071 -3.96%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 34.01 -0.54 -1.56%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 34.75 +1.15 +3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.722 -0.071 -3.96%
Graph down Marine 20 hours 34.90 -0.14 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 34.63 -0.48 -1.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 30.55 -0.84 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 36.80 -1.61 -4.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 33.75 -0.66 -1.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 33.98 -0.96 -2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.85 +1.10 +3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 33.35 +1.10 +3.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 34.75 +1.10 +3.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 29.85 +1.10 +3.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 26.76 -1.54 -5.44%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.93 +1.10 +2.99%
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Chevron Plans Massive Workforce Reduction

By Julianne Geiger - May 27, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Chevron Corp has plans to cut between 10 percent and 15 percent of its workforce as crude oil prices remain stubbornly low amid the coronavirus pandemic and oversupply.

With oil demand set for a slow rebound in the coming quarters due to the pandemic, Big Oil, along with service providers and small drillers, have been forced to shift gears to trim the fat—and often then some in order to stay afloat.

While oil prices have rebounded somewhat in the last couple of weeks, WTI is still trading down nearly 50% on the year—an untenable situation for most of Big oil and small shale drillers alike. On Wednesday afternoon, WTI was trading at $32.90—down nearly 4% on the day.

“This is a difficult decision, and we do not make it lightly,” Chevron said in a statement carried by Bloomberg. Chevron employs nearly 50,000 employees as of the end of 2019.

It is unclear how the job cuts will affect each location and business segment, the company added.

In separate Chevron news, the company announced today that it is sending home most of its employees for an oil project in Kazakhstan, after a coronavirus outbreak, according to Bloomberg. Nearly 20,000 of its oil workers were sent home this week. Workers were tested for Covid-19 prior to leaving.

Kazakhstan’s chief sanitary doctor told Chevron last week that it may have to halt work on the Tengiz oilfield if management and local authorities could not curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease. 

Tengiz is the world’s deepest producing supergiant oilfield and the largest single-trap producing reservoir in existence, according to the Chevron website, which boasts that the surface area of the Tengiz Field is four times the size of Paris.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

