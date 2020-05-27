Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 31.88 -0.93 -2.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.10 -0.64 -1.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.722 -0.071 -3.96%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 34.01 -0.54 -1.56%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 34.75 +1.15 +3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.722 -0.071 -3.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 34.90 -0.14 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 34.63 -0.48 -1.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 30.55 -0.84 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 36.80 -1.61 -4.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 33.75 -0.66 -1.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 33.98 -0.96 -2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.85 +1.10 +3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 33.35 +1.10 +3.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 34.75 +1.10 +3.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 29.85 +1.10 +3.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 26.76 -1.54 -5.44%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.93 +1.10 +2.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 1 hour Let’s Try This....
  • 3 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 41 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 6 hours COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 3 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 7 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 14 hours 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 22 hours Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 19 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 1 day US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China

Breaking News:

Energy Executives See Big Payday Despite Oil Crash

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Just as before World War…

Oil May Never Fully Recover From This Crisis

Oil May Never Fully Recover From This Crisis

Oil markets have faced many…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - May 27, 2020, 3:48 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday a large crude oil inventory build, of 8.731 million barrels for the week ending May 22.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 2.50 million barrels.

In the previous week, the API estimated a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.8 million barrels. Meanwhile, the EIA’s estimates were for wildly different, with the industry body reporting last week that the inventories had fallen by 5 million barrels.

WTI was trading down on Wednesday afternoon prior to the API’s data release, although the outlook for a rebalanced oil market is more positive than it was even just two weeks ago, with many U.S. states easing lockdown restrictions and the world’s largest oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United States, cutting production by more than many market analysts had predicted would be the case.

Oil production in the United States has now fallen from 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 11.5 million bpd for May 15, according to the Energy Information Administration—a drop of 1.6 million bpd—more than OPEC’s production cut agreement from last year.

At 2:19 pm EDT on Tuesday the WTI benchmark was trading down on the day by $1.35 (-3.93%). The price of a Brent barrel was trading down on Wednesday as well, by $1.29 -(3.57%), at $34.88.

The API reported a build of 1.120 million barrels of gasoline for week ending May 22—compared to last week’s 651,000-barrel draw. This week’s draw compares to analyst expectations for a 33,000-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were up by 6.907 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 5.1-million-barrel build, while Cushing inventories saw a draw of 3.370 million barrels.

At 4:39 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $32.7 while Brent was trading at $34.68.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Plans Massive Workforce Reduction

Next Post

Energy Executives See Big Payday Despite Oil Crash

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

 Alt text

The Next Perovskite Solar Breakthrough Could Give Us Endless Energy By 2025
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com