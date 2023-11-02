Chevron Negotiates 15-Year LNG Supply Deals With European Buyers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.00 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.33 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.84 +1.14 +1.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.441 -0.053 -1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.218 +0.032 +1.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.74 -0.78 -0.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.218 +0.032 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.72 -1.76 -2.01%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.59 -1.90 -2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.89 -0.33 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 702 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.88 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.67 -0.33 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 155 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 55.19 -0.98 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.59 -0.58 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.84 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 72.14 -1.73 -2.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 70.29 -4.73 -6.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 76.84 -3.43 -4.27%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.67 -0.58 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.97 -0.63 -0.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.00 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Chevron Negotiates 15-Year LNG Supply Deals With European Buyers

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

A recent study unveils a…

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into Methane

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into Methane

Rice University researchers have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Negotiates 15-Year LNG Supply Deals With European Buyers

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 02, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

U.S. supermajor Chevron is in talks to supply LNG to Europe in deals of up to 15 years as European buyers have moved from spot and short-term supply to longer-term deliveries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Chevron executive has told Reuters.

“European customers want medium-term deals in the up to 15 years space and we’re working on some commercial deals,” Colin Parfitt, head of Chevron’s trading, shipping and pipeline operations, told Reuters.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the halt of most Russian pipeline gas supply to many European countries, European customers largely preferred LNG supply deals of up to five years or to buy cargoes on the spot market, according to Parfitt.

Now that Europe is relying much more on LNG for its gas supply, the longer-term deals aren’t taboo anymore despite the EU’s net-zero targets and concerns about emissions in the LNG supply chain.

Chevron is expected to supply most of the LNG to Europe from U.S. export terminals.

Qatar, another major LNG exporter apart from the United States, last month signed agreements with three European majors to deliver LNG to Europe from its expansion projects expected to come online in 2026.

QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed two long-term LNG agreements under which Qatar will supply up to 3.5 million tons per year of LNG to France for 27 years beginning in 2026.

QatarEnergy also signed another 27-year agreement to ship LNG to Europe by agreeing to deliver cargoes for Eni in Italy beginning in 2026. Under the deal, QatarEnergy and the Italian major will deliver LNG to FSRU Italia, a floating storage and regasification unit located in the port of Piombino, in Italy’s Tuscany region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the Eni deal, Qatar announced an agreement with Shell to deliver LNG to the Gate LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ConocoPhillips Raises Dividend As It Beats Q3 Profit Estimates

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Raises Dividend As It Beats Q3 Profit Estimates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com