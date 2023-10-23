Qatar Signs 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To Italy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.82 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.01 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.80 -0.61 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.891 -0.008 -0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.370 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.48 -0.29 -0.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.370 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 92.82 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.47 +2.36 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 94.50 +1.51 +1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 692 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 95.11 +1.45 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.97 +1.67 +1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 145 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.58 -0.29 -0.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 90.23 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 88.48 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 84.03 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 80.58 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 80.58 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 83.38 -0.29 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.38 -0.29 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 81.53 -0.29 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.82 +1.55 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 3 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Qatar Signs 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To Italy

Russia Expects Venezuela’s Maduro To Visit Moscow As Energy Ties Grow

Russia Expects Venezuela’s Maduro To Visit Moscow As Energy Ties Grow

Russia is preparing to welcome…

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel

Gold prices have significantly deviated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Signs 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To Italy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT

QatarEnergy has signed another 27-year agreement to ship LNG to Europe by agreeing to deliver cargoes for Eni in Italy beginning in 2026, after similar deals with Shell and TotalEnergies for supply to the Netherlands and France, respectively.  

Under the latest deal with Eni, QatarEnergy and the Italian major will deliver LNG to FSRU Italia, a floating storage and regasification unit located in the port of Piombino, in Italy’s Tuscany region, the Qatari state-owned energy firm said on Monday.  

The deliveries are expected to start in 2026 for a term of 27 years and will be sourced from the joint venture between QatarEnergy and Eni, which holds a 3.125% share in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) expansion project.

“Together, we will continue to demonstrate commitment to the European markets in general, and to the Italian market in particular. Since 2009, Qatari LNG has been arriving at the Adriatic LNG terminal in the northern Adriatic to meet more than 10% of Italy’s natural gas requirements,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and CEO of QatarEnergy.  

Eni, for its part, said that the latest LNG supply contract would contribute to Italy’s security of supply through the diversification of its supply sources. Eni has already been importing 2.9 bcma from Qatar since 2007 under a long-term supply agreement.

The QatarEnergy-Eni agreement follows similar 27-year deals Qatar signed earlier this month – one with Shell to deliver LNG to the Gate LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam, and another one with TotalEnergies, under which LNG will be delivered to the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal in southern France.

Eni, Shell, and TotalEnergies are all minority shareholders in the various LNG production trains of the North Field expansion project.

Earlier this month, Qatar broke ground for the world’s largest LNG project, the North Field expansion project, which will boost the tiny Gulf country’s export capacity by 48 million tons per annum (mmtpa) by 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron To Buy Hess In $53 Billion Deal As Merger Mania Accelerates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts

 Alt text

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com