Chevron Considers Sale of Haynesville Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.46 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.70 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.32 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.115 +0.009 +0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.223 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.63 +1.05 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 11 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.223 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.78 +1.76 +2.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.60 +1.70 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.84 +1.24 +1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 715 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.10 +1.22 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.63 +1.05 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.63 +1.05 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.27 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 168 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 45 mins 52.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 45 mins 80.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 45 mins 78.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 45 mins 69.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 45 mins 61.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 61.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 66.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 62.61 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.49 +2.52 +3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.79 +2.52 +3.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +2.50 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.62 +1.43 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Chevron Considers Sale of Haynesville Assets

Chevron Doubles Down On East-Med Gas Assets

Chevron Doubles Down On East-Med Gas Assets

Despite the unrest in the…

Time To Buy The Dip As Lithium Stocks Tank?

Time To Buy The Dip As Lithium Stocks Tank?

After the plunge in lithium…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Considers Sale of Haynesville Assets

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 15, 2023, 1:09 AM CST

Chevron is considering offloading its assets in the eastern Texas portion of the Haynesville shale play after the massive acquisition of Hess Corp.

The supermajor is considering other options for the assets as well, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. The sources noted that Chevron’s output from part of these assets is around 40 million cubic feet of gas daily.

Chevron has plans to divest from $15 billion worth of assets over the next five years, after a string of acquisitions boosted its shale acreage by as much as 700,000 acres, and production by half a million barrels of oil daily.

"Chevron is evaluating opportunities for our East Texas assets and is committed to safely delivering high returns and lower carbon," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

The Haynesville shale formation is one of the biggest reservoirs of natural gas in the U.S., with an estimated 304 trillion cu ft of technically recoverable gas.

It is also in close proximity to the Gulf Coast and LNG terminals there. As such, it could be an attractive opportunity for prospective buyers amid robust demand expectations for LNG demand. These expectations have spurred a capacity-building rush in the U.S., which is seen pushing North America’s total to a twofold increase by 2027, to 24.3 billion cu ft daily.

Chevron, meanwhile, is growing in international oil. The acquisition of Hess Corp. for $53 billion gave the supermajor access to the oil wealth of Guyana, where Hess was the partner of Exxon in the prolific Stabroek Block that has already yielded a dozen major discoveries.

By buying Hess, Chevron will get 30% ownership in more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent discovered recoverable resource with high cash margins per barrel, strong production growth outlook, and potential exploration upside, Chevron said when it announced the acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Crude Inventories See Another Build

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com