Crude Inventories See Another Build

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.20 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.44 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.64 +1.30 +1.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.096 -0.101 -3.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 11 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 -0.012 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.60 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 715 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.88 +0.88 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.28 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 168 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.21 +1.09 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.41 +1.09 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.66 +1.09 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.21 +1.09 +1.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 66.36 +1.09 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.86 +1.09 +1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.61 +1.09 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.49 +2.52 +3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.79 +2.52 +3.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +2.50 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.62 +1.43 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Crude Inventories See Another Build

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth

There hasn't been much that…

The Israel-Hamas War Remains Contained... For Now

The Israel-Hamas War Remains Contained... For Now

The Israel-Hamas war has so…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude Inventories See Another Build

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 14, 2023, 3:54 PM CST

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose again this week, adding 1.335 million barrels into inventory for week ending November 10, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 11.9-million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior, API data showed. Analysts had expected a 1.4 million barrel build.

API data now shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of 11.9 million barrels so far this year.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stayed the same for the sixth week in a row, with the SPR inventory still sitting at a near 40-year low of 351.3 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR coming in at less than 4 million barrels since the Biden Administration began its buyback program.

Oil prices were trading down ahead of API data release, with Brent trading down 0.06% at $82.47 at 4:03 p.m. ET—a roughly $0.70 increase week over week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was trading down on the day by 0.01%, at $78.25. WTI is up nearly $0.75 per barrel from this same time last week.

Gasoline inventories rose this week by 195,000 barrels, partially offsetting the 400,000 barrel decrease in the week prior. Distillate inventories fell this week, by 1.022 million barrels, on top of the 2.0-million-barrel draw in the week prior, while Cushing rose by 1.136 million barrels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Israel’s Natural Gas Flow To Egypt To Return To Normal Next Week

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com