Cheaper Texas Oil Makes Smaller Refiners Top Performers

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 25 mins 68.16 +0.11 +0.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.90 +0.67 +0.91%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.826 +0.019 +0.68%
Mars US 23 hours 67.75 +0.30 +0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.50 -0.84 -1.18%
Urals 16 hours 70.79 +0.95 +1.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.50 +0.64 +0.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.50 +0.64 +0.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.09 +0.07 +0.12%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.826 +0.019 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.93 -0.95 -1.34%
Murban 2 days 73.18 -0.95 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.14 -1.18 -1.70%
Basra Light 2 days 70.79 +0.04 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.30 -1.24 -1.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Girassol 2 days 72.29 -1.34 -1.82%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.50 -0.84 -1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.75 -0.36 -0.72%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.05 +0.35 +0.73%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.25 +0.35 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.15 +0.35 +0.52%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.80 +0.35 +0.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.05 +0.35 +0.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.05 +0.35 +0.62%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.05 +0.35 +0.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.30 +0.35 +0.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.05 +0.35 +0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.50 +0.64 +0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 16 hours 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.64 -1.35 -1.82%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 62.14 +0.14 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 64.64 +0.14 +0.22%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 1 hour Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 7 hours I am buying Huawei phone
  • 3 hours Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 4 hours Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 4 hours Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 3 hours Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 1 day China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 1 day China's Yuan Oil Contracts: No Liquidity, but It Will be Built
  • 1 day What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 10 hours libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 24 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 5 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 1 day Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future

Breaking News:

Big Oil Snubs Iraq’s Exploration Auction

Is This The Biggest Mining Opportunity Of 2018?

Is This The Biggest Mining Opportunity Of 2018?

The world population keeps growing…

Terror Attack Shuts Down Libyan Oil Pipeline

Terror Attack Shuts Down Libyan Oil Pipeline

The pipeline that feeds crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Cheaper Texas Oil Makes Smaller Refiners Top Performers

By Irina Slav - Apr 26, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Oil train

A shortage of pipeline capacity depressing the price of Texas crude coupled with rising gasoline demand has served to turn small independent refiners into top performers in the sector, outshining larger downstream operators.

According to a Reuters report, investors are flocking to independent refiners with less complex refineries whose primary feedstock is the light, sweet crude that is pumped in Texas. Unlike them, large refiners’ facilities also need heavier, sour oil to process, so the effect of the shale revolution on them has been more limited.

Crude oil production in Texas has been rising fast lately and pipelines are full, which is prompting a discount for Texas crude. Independent refiners are wasting no time to take advantage of this discount: Midland, Texas crude is now trading at a three-year low, while sour, heavier grades are rising because of the OPEC production cuts.

All this has been made possible by the fact that smaller independent refiners have simpler facilities, which can only process lighter grades—larger refiners cannot just switch from heavy oil to light local blends. Furthermore, because of the need to add heavy crude to their processing blend, larger refiners are dependent on imports, some from Latin America, while smaller independents only rely on local supply.

As a result, Reuters’ Devika Krishna Kumar writes, investors are now eagerly expecting their small refiners to report much stronger Q1 figures than larger downstream companies. Over the last three months, the top share price performer among small independents has been Delek US Holdings, which shot up by 30 percent, followed by HollyFrontier Corp., which gained 25 percent over the period.

Still, even larger refiners are going to report strong figures, according to observers, thanks to higher gasoline demand in the United States that has driven refining margins to the highest in five months and thanks to the discount of Canadian heavy crude—the main heavy crude for U.S. independents.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Sees Profit Soar On Higher Oil Prices

Next Post

Big Oil Snubs Iraq’s Exploration Auction

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com