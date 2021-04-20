Caribbean Tourist Hotspot Mulls Restarting Refinery As Visitors Stay Home

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|61.64
|-1.74
|-2.75%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|65.72
|-1.33
|-1.98%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|SellBuy
|2.737
|-0.012
|-0.44%
|Heating Oil •10 mins
|SellBuy
|1.853
|-0.040
|-2.10%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|1.997
|-0.048
|-2.34%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|65.26
|-0.01
|-0.02%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 4 days
|65.26
|-0.01
|-0.02%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|65.17
|-0.08
|-0.12%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|65.21
|+0.73
|+1.13%
|Mars US • 14 hours
|63.38
|+0.25
|+0.40%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|1.997
|-0.048
|-2.34%
|Marine •1 day
|64.67
|-0.35
|-0.54%
|Murban •1 day
|65.47
|-0.29
|-0.44%
|Iran Heavy •1 day
|61.80
|+0.26
|+0.42%
|Basra Light •1 day
|66.78
|-0.05
|-0.07%
|Saharan Blend •1 day
|65.49
|+0.34
|+0.52%
|Bonny Light •1 day
|65.17
|-0.08
|-0.12%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|65.17
|-0.08
|-0.12%
|Girassol • 1 day
|65.78
|+0.10
|+0.15%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|65.21
|+0.73
|+1.13%
|Canadian Crude Index •7 days
|49.16
|+0.11
|+0.22%
|Western Canadian Select •10 hours
|51.93
|+0.24
|+0.46%
|Canadian Condensate •10 hours
|62.43
|+0.24
|+0.39%
|Premium Synthetic •10 hours
|63.83
|+0.24
|+0.38%
|Sweet Crude •10 hours
|58.88
|+0.24
|+0.41%
|Peace Sour •10 hours
|58.18
|+0.24
|+0.41%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 10 hours
|58.18
|+0.24
|+0.41%
|Light Sour Blend • 10 hours
|59.03
|+0.24
|+0.41%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours
|62.43
|+0.24
|+0.39%
|Central Alberta • 10 hours
|58.18
|+0.24
|+0.41%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|65.26
|-0.01
|-0.02%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •1 day
|59.75
|+0.25
|+0.42%
|Giddings •1 day
|53.50
|+0.25
|+0.47%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|66.60
|+0.34
|+0.51%
|West Texas Sour •1 day
|57.33
|+0.25
|+0.44%
|Eagle Ford •1 day
|61.28
|+0.25
|+0.41%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 1 day
|61.28
|+0.25
|+0.41%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day
|59.75
|+0.25
|+0.42%
|Kansas Common • 4 days
|53.50
|-0.25
|-0.47%
|Buena Vista • 4 days
|69.47
|+3.72
|+5.66%
Libya’s crude oil production, which…
In the not-so-distant future, a…
Aruba, one of the many tourist magnets in the Caribbean, is mulling the restart of a crude oil refinery after the pandemic devastated the global tourist industry.
Reuters reports that the island suffered a 67-percent drop in tourist arrivals last year, which led to a 25.5-percent shrinkage in economic growth, despite the mitigating effect of government stimulus organized with the assistance of the Netherlands, of which it is a constituent country.
However, the assistance has conditions tied to it, Reuters notes. The Netherlands had insisted that Aruba effected some reforms, including salary cuts for public servants and economic diversification. The restart of the refinery seems to be one way to diversify the Aruba economy, which like most local ones, is heavily reliant on tourism revenues.
The facility has been idled since 2012 when its operator Valero Energy said it wasn’t profitable enough to keep operating. The facility has a daily processing capacity of 235,000 bpd of heavy, sour crude. Valero bought it in 2004 from El Paso Corp. for $465 million. Five years later, the U.S. refiner shut down the facility because it incurred a loss on it.
Its second shutdown came amid a generally worsened economic situation for Caribbean refineries that also prompted the shutdown of another facility, the Hovensa refinery, on the island of St. Croix. That facility, jointly owned by Hess Corp. and Venezuela’s PDVSA, was converted into a terminal.
Conversion into a terminal is one possible future for the idled refinery on Aruba. Another, according to the Reuters report, is replacing it with a liquefied natural gas import terminal. The island is reportedly in talks with one U.S. company for the possible construction of an LNG terminal on the refinery site and with another for the restart of the refinery.
By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com