Canadian Oil-by-Rail Exports To U.S. Keep Rising

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 63.14 +1.47 +2.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 66.92 +1.55 +2.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.866 -0.013 -0.45%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
Graph up Urals 64 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.53 +0.43 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.866 -0.013 -0.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.43 +2.09 +3.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.86 +2.38 +3.87%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.55 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.27 -0.14 -0.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.20 +0.81 +1.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.50 +0.66 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.60 +0.42 +0.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 50.17 +0.22 +0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 60.67 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 62.07 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 59.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 60.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 56.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.60 +2.45 +3.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.06 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 14 hours Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 20 hours NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 1 min Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 18 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 23 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 5 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 51 mins Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes

Breaking News:

Iran And Venezuela Swap Jet Fuel And Gasoline Cargoes

EV Euphoria Sends Lithium Stocks Higher

EV Euphoria Sends Lithium Stocks Higher

The shares of the largest…

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

India is on course to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil-by-Rail Exports To U.S. Keep Rising

By Irina Slav - Feb 24, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Crude oil exports from Canada to the United States are increasingly being shipped by rail due to the now chronic shortage of pipeline capacity that is only going to become more severe as Canadian oil output rises while pipeline capacity stagnates.

Bloomberg’s Robert Tuttle reports that Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil are among the companies increasingly using oil trains to carry their heavy crude south of the border. The companies’ combined oil exports by train have tripled since last July, the report said, adding that a railway company now expects other producers to follow in their footsteps.

President Joe Biden canceled the federal permit for Keystone XL on his first day in office despite warnings from analysts, as well as Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney, who said that killing Keystone XL would not diminish demand for heavy crude oil at U.S. refineries in the future. It could, however, raise America’s dependence on crude oil imports from OPEC, instead of imports from Canada, for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“This is a gut punch for the Canadian and Alberta economies. Sadly, it is an insult directed at the United States’ most important ally and trading partner on day one of a new administration,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said after the decision to ax the pipeline was announced.

The province’s government is currently considering forcing Washington to pay it for the money poured so far into the project, which amounts to about $1.2 billion. According to an official from Premier Kenney’s office, Alberta may invoke terms in the North American Free Trade Agreement to recoup at least some of its expenses.

Meanwhile, research has suggested that transporting oil by rail rather than pipeline is riskier in terms of spills. At the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, this was highlighted by two major oil train derailments that occurred within two months of each other in Saskatchewan.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

Next Post

Musk: SpaceX Will Transform Disused Oil Rigs Into Launch Pads

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com