Canadian Oil Companies Ask Voters For Support In Upcoming Elections

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.42 +0.47 +0.87%
Brent Crude 20 mins 60.50 -4.55 -6.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 -0.028 -1.27%
Mars US 19 mins 57.45 -4.73 -7.61%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 17 hours 64.30 +2.55 +4.13%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 -0.028 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 62.73 -1.49 -2.32%
Murban 17 hours 64.48 -1.56 -2.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.07 +0.60 +1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 67.39 +0.45 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.21 +1.04 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Girassol 2 days 67.24 +0.84 +1.27%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 46.08 +0.53 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 56.08 +0.53 +0.95%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 59.08 +0.53 +0.91%
Sweet Crude 6 days 55.08 +0.53 +0.97%
Peace Sour 6 days 54.33 +0.53 +0.99%
Peace Sour 6 days 54.33 +0.53 +0.99%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 54.58 +0.53 +0.98%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 59.48 +0.53 +0.90%
Central Alberta 6 days 55.08 +0.53 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Giddings 17 hours 44.25 -3.00 -6.35%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.90 -2.92 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 2 hours Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 3 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 6 hours Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 6 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 12 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 10 hours Shale is just Paying Lip Service
  • 20 hours US Plan To Allow Prescription Drugs From Canada
  • 16 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 20 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 83 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space
  • 11 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 6 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 1 hour Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 11 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil Companies Ask Voters For Support In Upcoming Elections

Has US Shale Gas Production Peaked?

Has US Shale Gas Production Peaked?

Problems are mounting for U.S.…

Iran To China: Buy More Of Our Oil

Iran To China: Buy More Of Our Oil

Following the steep decline of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil Companies Ask Voters For Support In Upcoming Elections

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 01, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Oil jack

Canadian oilsands CEOs are calling directly on Canadian voters to “influence the outcome” on major oil and gas issues in the runup to Canadian federal elections this October. Three of Canada’s mightiest oilsands producers, Meg Energy Corp, Cenovus, and Canadian Natural Resources, have taken out full-page ads in 30 Canadian dailies—a rare but not unheard of move by the desperate oilsands industry that has suffered under pipeline capacity constraints and widening spreads between WCS and WTI.

The oil companies typically go through an intermediary for ads, such as the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. Another pro-oil group in Canada, the Canada Oilsands Community, took a stab at promoting the industry back in 2016 with interesting results. The group created a meme on Facebook that sought to bolster support for Canadian oil over Saudi oil, using the argument that “In Canada, lesbians are considered hot! In Saudi Arabia, if you’re a lesbian YOU DIE!” The meme garnered more attention than they bargained for, and the backlash on Facebook was swift.

Today’s more sensible ad asks readers to ask political leaders to lend their support to the energy industry.

“This is not an ‘either‘ ’or’ conversation, it’s an ‘and’ conversation,” the ad reads. “The world needs more energy to sustain a growing global economy that is expected to lift three billion people out of poverty in the decades ahead. We need more wind, solar and hydro, but oil and gas remain a large part of the mix too….”

Taking a page from the anti-oil lobby playbook, the strategy of going directly to the people, who theoretically influence politicians, rather than lobbying the politicians directly is perhaps a sign of things to come for the oil industry—change the public narrative that has been casting a long shadow over the oil industry.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Naftogaz Targets Russia With New $5.2 Billion Lawsuit

Next Post

Naftogaz Targets Russia With New $5.2 Billion Lawsuit

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com