Canadian National Railway Expects More Crude By Rail In H2

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.43 +0.91 +1.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.54 +0.74 +1.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.755 +0.036 +1.32%
Mars US 22 hours 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.75 +1.06 +1.64%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.755 +0.036 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.18 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 2 days 73.92 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 72.63 +0.51 +0.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.12 -0.13 -0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 73.89 +0.12 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.92 +0.18 +0.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.52 +1.63 +4.42%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.52 +0.63 +0.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.82 +0.63 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.52 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 67.52 -1.37 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.15 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.47 +0.63 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.97 +0.63 +0.98%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.03 +0.63 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 53 mins Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 1 hour Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 1 day Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 5 hours Smoke and Mirrors? U.S. Oil Threats Against Iran Can Be Easily Answered: Revolutionary Guards
  • 4 hours U.S. Crude Oil Floods Into Italy as Libyan Supplies Falter
  • 24 hours Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 23 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 1 hour Michiganders, Rejoice: Musk Will Fix Flint
  • 1 day A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 1 day Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 1 day US production hits record
  • 8 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 5 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 24 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

Saboteurs Of Dakota Access Pipeline Haven’t Been Charged Yet

U.S. Bid To Ban Fuel Shipments To North Korea Fails

U.S. Bid To Ban Fuel Shipments To North Korea Fails

Last week’s bid from Washington…

Has The Movement For CO2 Controls Peaked?

Has The Movement For CO2 Controls Peaked?

The Trump Administration’s stance on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian National Railway Expects More Crude By Rail In H2

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2018, 10:30 AM CDT Canadian national railways

Canadian National Railway (CN) expects to move more crude oil by rail in the second half of this year as it will have more capacity on its trains, chief executive officer Jean-Jacques Ruest told analysts on Tuesday.

“In the second half we will have more capacity, therefore we will also be able to execute a bigger book of business of crude,” Ruest told analysts after the company reported second-quarter profits, beating analyst estimates thanks to higher volumes of commodities moved by rail, including crude oil.

CN’s crude by rail revenues rose in Q2 compared with the same period last year, thanks to better pricing, Ruest told analysts.

With pipeline capacity out of Canada full, oil producers look for more crude-by-rail shipments to move their production to the market.

Due to the transportation bottlenecks, the discount at which Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta—trades relative to WTI has been US$20, and at times US$30 a barrel this year.

Canada’s crude by rail exports jumped to a record high in April 2018, the latest available data by the National Energy Board (NEB) showed earlier this month. In April, crude by rail exports hit 193,468 bpd, up from 170,622 bpd in March. The April crude by rail volumes beat the previous record of 178,989 bpd moved by rail in September 2014, according to NEB data.

Related: Can China Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

According to Deloitte’s Price forecast report from June 30, Canadian WCS differentials to WTI narrowed to US$16.74 a barrel in May 2018, declining by around 30 percent from Q1 2018, but recent trends show a return to historical averages.

“Increased rail shipments of crude oil reduced transportation bottlenecks for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Q2 2018, with shipments expected to continue to increase for the remainder of the year to accommodate oil sands production,” Deloitte said.

“In addition, Canadian heavy crudes should experience increased demand from Gulf Coast refineries as they replace Venezuelan heavy crudes, the production of which continues to decrease.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Petrobras Could Be Selling Mature Oil Fields To EIG-Backed Bidder

Next Post

Saboteurs Of Dakota Access Pipeline Haven’t Been Charged Yet

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com