Can China Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.99 +1.10 +1.62%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.99 +0.93 +1.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.717 +0.022 +0.82%
Mars US 18 hours 67.19 +0.13 +0.19%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
Urals 1 day 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.69 -0.51 -0.78%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.717 +0.022 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 71.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 1 day 73.77 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.33 +1.18 +1.73%
Basra Light 1 day 72.12 +0.30 +0.42%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.25 +0.99 +1.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Girassol 1 day 73.77 +1.12 +1.54%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.69 +0.58 +1.41%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.89 -1.37 -3.58%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.89 -0.37 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.19 -0.37 -0.54%
Sweet Crude 1 day 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.89 -0.37 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 68.89 -0.37 -0.53%
Central Alberta 1 day 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Giddings 1 day 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.20 +0.27 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 1 day 61.84 -2.57 -3.99%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.34 -2.57 -3.84%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.40 -2.57 -3.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 42 mins Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 2 hours Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 4 hours Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 3 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 7 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 36 mins Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 2 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 18 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 17 hours Elon is a full blown con man
  • 10 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 2 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 11 hours US production hits record
  • 12 hours Can US sue OPEC?

Breaking News:

Rosneft Sues Exxon, Others Over Sakhalin Oil Project

Alt Text

Will The U.S. Compromise On Iran Oil Sanctions?

Suggestions from the U.S. that…

Alt Text

Libya’s Oil Production Ramps Up After Ports Reopen

Libya is ramping up oil…

Alt Text

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Crude oil took a beating…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can China Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

By Irina Slav - Jul 24, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil rig

The world’s largest gas importer is also home to the world’s largest reserves of shale gas—gas that is just sitting there, at least for now. China has been struggling to repeat the U.S. shale revolution for a number of reasons, chief of them geology, but now it may have the chance to advance its shale gas agenda. Technology is what will make all the difference.

China has recoverable shale gas reserves of 1,115 trillion cu ft, the latest estimate of the Energy Information Administration from 2015 shows. This makes the country the biggest reservoir of shale gas, with Argentina a distant second with a little over 800 trillion cu ft. Yet most of these 1,115 trillion cu ft of gas are in geologically challenging formations.

“U.S. shale reserves are like a plate, in relatively good shape and buried evenly close to the surface. For China’s shale reserves, it’s more like a plate that was smashed on the ground, and then stomped on. We’re trying to identify those scattered reserves and trying our best to get to the bigger ones.” That’s what a Sinopec chief engineer told Bloomberg, explaining the challenges that the state energy giant has encountered in its attempts to tap the country’s enormous shale reserves.

In addition to the geological problems, there is also the issue of technology exchange. U.S. fracking tech developers are wary of exporting to China on intellectual property concerns so Chinese companies are having to develop their own technology and equipment. Which is actually fine, since U.S. equipment was made for the U.S. “plate” rather than the Chinese one.

It’s this equipment and these technologies that could help Sinopec and CNPC boost their currently modest shale gas production. Last year, China produced a total 9 billion cubic meters and Sinopec and CNPC expect shale gas production to rise to 10 and 12 billion cubic meters by 2020, respectively. Related: Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

This compares with plans for annual national shale gas production of 100 billion cu m made back in 2012. It also compares to estimated total annual gas demand of 325 billion cubic meters in 2020, according to Sanford C. Bernstein. Since 2012, the government has revised down its shale gas expectations substantially but still eyes 2020 shale gas production of 30 billion cubic meters. Compared with Sinopec’s and CNPC’s plans, Beijing is still being overoptimistic.

Meanwhile, drilling and production equipment is being adjusted to the peculiarities of the Chinese shale patch. And costs are being lowered. One example is the bridge plug, Bloomberg reports, which is used to plug wells during drilling to prevent loss of gas. Chinese drillers originally bought bridge plugs for US$30,000 (200,000 yuan) apiece. Now, they are producing them for US$2,680 (18,000 yuan) and exporting them to the company that supplied them with bridge plugs originally.

Pressure pumps are also being adjusted for China’s much deeper wells since those manufactured for U.S. shale gas wells are not powerful enough. Sinopec, for one, has developed a pressure pump that’s 40 percent more powerful than U.S. ones. It has also cut its exploration drilling costs by 40 percent over the last eight years by making all its drilling equipment in-house.

Some analysts believe that Chinese drillers also need regulatory changes to make the shale gas boom happen by encouraging more competition, but it looks like the state giants are managing even without a lot of competition. Uncomfortably high dependence on imports is a powerful motivator for innovation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Anti-OPEC Bill Could Be A Game-Changer For Oil Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?
Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

 Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com