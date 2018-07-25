Saboteurs Of Dakota Access Pipeline Haven’t Been Charged Yet

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.36 +0.84 +1.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.50 +0.70 +0.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 +0.038 +1.40%
Mars US 22 hours 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.75 +1.06 +1.64%
Marine 2 days 71.18 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 2 days 73.92 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 72.63 +0.51 +0.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.12 -0.13 -0.18%
Girassol 2 days 73.89 +0.12 +0.16%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.92 +0.18 +0.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.52 +1.63 +4.42%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.52 +0.63 +0.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.82 +0.63 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.52 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 67.52 -1.37 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.15 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.47 +0.63 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.97 +0.63 +0.98%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.03 +0.63 +0.85%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT

A year after two environmental activists claimed responsibility for causing at least US$2.5 million in damage to the Dakota Access Pipeline project in Iowa, the two protesters have gone into hiding, and federal prosecutors have not filed charges against them yet, the Des Moines Register reports.

On July 24, 2017—exactly a year ago, Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya held a news conference and explained what they had done to try to stop the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the state of Iowa. They said that they had burned at least five pieces of heavy construction machinery in the Buena Vista County. Damages to the equipment have been estimated to exceed US$2.5 million.

Reznicek and Montoya, who had been involved in other protests in the past, said that they also used oxyacetylene cutting torches to damage pipeline valves along the pipeline route in Iowa and in part of South Dakota. The protesters also used tires and gasoline-soaked rags to burn valve sites and electric units along the route of the project that was still in its construction stage at the time of the sabotages.

After the news conference they held last year, the two protesters were arrested, but not for the sabotages to the project. They were arrested by Iowa troopers for having damaged a state-owned sign outside the offices of the Iowa Utilities Board. Reznicek and Montoya were charged with minor offenses for damaging the sign and were fined with fines they haven’t paid yet, the Des Moines Register reports, adding that some people in Iowa are now wondering if the two protesters will face justice for the millions of dollars of damages they claimed to have caused.

Related: Can China Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

Rachel Scherle, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Des Moines, declined to tell the Des Moines Register last week why criminal charges have not yet been brought against the two protesters, but confirmed that the federal prosecutors haven’t dropped the case.

Frank Cordaro, an activist at the Catholic Workers movement, with which Reznicek and Montoya were involved, told the Des Moines Register that the two women left Des Moines late in September last year, and have “dropped out” to places they are not disclosing.

Theories on why federal charges haven’t been brought yet range from Dakota Access not wanting a trial, to not enough evidence that the two women did what they claimed they did, according to various activists and lawyers who spoke to the Des Moines Register.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

