Canadian Heavy Oil Prices Jump as Trans Mountain Nears Start-Up  

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.91 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.80 +0.76 +0.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.04 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.816 +0.175 +6.63%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.230 +0.020 +0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 83 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.230 +0.020 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.45 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.95 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 786 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.59 +0.72 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 77.24 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 75.49 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 66.19 +0.72 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.09 +0.72 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 67.09 +0.72 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 61.59 +0.72 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.34 +1.18 +1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia's Answer to Land Scarcity

Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia's Answer to Land Scarcity

Southeast Asia is increasingly adopting…

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Danish energy trading companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Heavy Oil Prices Jump as Trans Mountain Nears Start-Up  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2024, 5:12 AM CST

Trans Mountain Corporation will start filling the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline will oil in February and expects to have first crude loaded from Vancouver in April, company executive Jason Balasch said, after the project cleared earlier this month its last big hurdle to start-up. 

Trans Mountain Corporation, the government-owned entity managing and executing the project, expects the expanded pipeline to start operations in the second quarter of the year, Balasch, senior director of business development, said at the Argus Crude Summit in Houston.  

The news sent the price of Western Canadian Select higher on Wednesday, to the narrowest discount to West Texas Intermediate since August 2023.  

The expanded pipeline will triple the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast.  

The Federal Government of Canada bought the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion (TMX) from Kinder Morgan back in 2018, together with related pipeline and terminal assets. That cost the federal government $3.3 billion (C$4.5 billion) at the time. Since then, the costs for the expansion of the pipeline have quadrupled to nearly $23 billion (C$30.9 billion).

The expansion project has also faced continuous delays over the years. The latest roadblock emerged in December when the Canadian regulator denied a variance request from the project developer to move a small section of the pipeline due to challenging drilling conditions. 

The company asked the regulator to reconsider its decision, and received on January 12 a conditional approval, avoiding what could have been another two-year delay to start-up.

“Additional pipeline capacity to move oil out of the province next year is expected to support Alberta oil prices and narrow the discount between WTI and the Western Canadian Select (WCS). The completion of TMX in the second half of 2024 will help bring the differential to around US$14-15/bbl in the next two fiscal years,” Alberta’s government said in its 2023-24 Mid-year Fiscal Update and Economic Statement in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Increased takeaway capacity will help propel Alberta’s crude oil production from nearly 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 to over four million barrels bpd by 2026,” the provincial government said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Vetoes Republican Attempt to Reverse “Buy America” Waiver for EV Chargers

Next Post

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com