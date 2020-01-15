Canadian Crude Prices Sink On Cold Snap

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.22 +0.41 +0.71%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.43 +0.43 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.090 +0.007 +0.34%
Mars US 6 hours 58.96 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.63 -0.44 -0.67%
Urals 1 day 60.10 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.82 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.090 +0.007 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 64.90 -0.12 -0.18%
Murban 1 day 66.50 +0.32 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.02 -0.88 -1.63%
Basra Light 1 day 69.26 -1.37 -1.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.92 -1.17 -1.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.59 -0.72 -1.10%
Girassol 1 day 65.39 -0.85 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.63 -0.44 -0.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 36.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 35.33 +0.15 +0.43%
Canadian Condensate 148 days 52.23 +0.15 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 138 days 58.63 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 7 days 49.48 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 7 days 45.63 +0.15 +0.33%
Peace Sour 7 days 45.63 +0.15 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 49.98 +0.15 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 55.48 +0.15 +0.27%
Central Alberta 7 days 45.48 +0.15 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.14 +0.22 +0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Giddings 1 day 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.43 -0.55 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.76 -0.42 -0.80%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.71 -0.42 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.71 -0.42 -0.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 7 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 minutes Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 9 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 12 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 2 hours Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 26 mins IRAN / USA
  • 27 mins IRAQ / USA
  • 2 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 20 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 8 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 day Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 7 hours Canada / Iran
  • 9 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 9 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Canadian Crude Prices Sink On Cold Snap

Oil Poised For Steepest Weekly Decline Since July

Oil Poised For Steepest Weekly Decline Since July

Oil prices were heading for…

Iran Regime Change Could Push To $40 Oil

Iran Regime Change Could Push To $40 Oil

It sounds counterintuitive and counterlogical,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Crude Prices Sink On Cold Snap

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 15, 2020, 7:00 PM CST Canada oil

The price of Western Canadian Select oil is falling thanks to a brutal cold snap in Western Canada, where temperatures less than 20 below are literally freezing Canada’s oil, making it less viscous and difficult to transport.

But that’s not the only oil problems Canada is having due to the cold. Refineries have been disrupted due to the cold, and barrels that can’t be shipped via pipeline due to capacity constraints must be shipped by rail—and trains move slower in the cold as well, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The price of a barrel of WCS has fallen to $35.33 as of Tuesday, from $40.77 just ten days ago. While some of the fall is in line with other oil prices that have fallen this week on geopolitical tensions easing and persistent worry that the China/US trade deal may not boost oil demand growth as much as the market would like, the gap between WCS and WTI has widened, from $22.50 per barrel on January 6 to $22.90 on Tuesday.

Already Canada has restricted production to shrink the gap between the two benchmarks, although it has eased some of these production restrictions as the gap between the two began to shrink last year.

Most of Canada’s oil exports make their way to the United States, with its heavy, sour crude finding a willing market in the US Gulf Coast refineries, which typically set the price of the WCS to WTI differential due to their strong buying power for the grade.

If Canada’s oil production does not fall in line with its falling ability to export its oil in the cold—where the cold and heavy oil must be mixed with extra condensate to keep it flowing—the gap between WTI and WCS will continue to widen.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Uganda Sees $5 Billion Costs For Two Oilfield Developments   

Next Post

Uganda Sees $5 Billion Costs For Two Oilfield Developments   

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com