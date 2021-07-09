Canada’s Oil Sands Need $60 Billion To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 74.56 +1.62 +2.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins SellBuy 75.58 +1.46 +1.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 3.674 -0.014 -0.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.155 +0.035 +1.64%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.292 +0.037 +1.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.97 -1.61 -2.19%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 72.61 +1.62 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.292 +0.037 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 10 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 10 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 10 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 10 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.97 -1.61 -2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.33 +0.89 +1.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.99 +0.74 +1.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.94 +0.74 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.34 +0.74 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.64 +0.74 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 67.19 +0.74 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 67.19 +0.74 +1.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 69.59 +0.74 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 71.49 +0.74 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 67.54 +0.74 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -0.50 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.92 -1.31 -1.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.89 -0.43 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.03 +0.74 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 3 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Data Beats Expectations

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Data Beats Expectations

Crude oil prices rose higher…

The Mega-Challenge Of Creating A Global Hydrogen Market

The Mega-Challenge Of Creating A Global Hydrogen Market

Governments around the world are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Oil Sands Need $60 Billion To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Canada will need as much as US$60 billion (C$75 billion) to make its oil sands operations net-zero emission businesses by 2050, top executives at the biggest oil firms told Bloomberg, adding that the government would need to step up and likely fund up to two-thirds of that cost.

Carbon capture and storage is set to make up half of the reductions in emissions, but it may need government support for two-thirds of the cost to implement such projects, as Norway has been doing, Mark Little, president and chief executive officer of Suncor Energy, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Alex Pourbaix, CEO of Cenovus Energy, also thinks that the industry cannot make all necessary investments on its own.

“I don’t think any of us would ever be in a position to go at this on our own. It’s just too significant an undertaking,” Pourbaix told Bloomberg.

Cenovus Energy and Suncor Energy became last month part of a net-zero collaboration initiative of the biggest oil sands producers in Canada aimed at achieving net-zero emissions from oil sands operations by 2050. The initiative includes companies that operate some 90 percent of Canada’s oil sands production—Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Imperial, MEG Energy, and Suncor Energy.

The initiative is ambitious and “will require significant investment on the part of both industry and government to advance the research and development of new and emerging technologies,” they said.

Meanwhile, despite the pandemic-related slump in global oil demand last year and curtailments in output last spring and summer, Canada managed to raise its market share of total world oil production. The share of Alberta’s crude oil production rose to 3.3 percent of global demand in 2020 from 3.1 percent in 2019, according to data from the Alberta Department of Finance cited by Natural Gas Intelligence.

“Canadian oil sands production recovered rapidly to exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020 and the outlook for longer-term growth remains substantial,” Kevin Birn, vice president and head of Canadian oil market, IHS Markit, said last month. IHS Markit expects Canada’s oil sands production to rise to 3.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2030, up by 650,000 bpd compared to 2021 levels. The forecast is lower than the previous IHS Markit projection which expected production to reach 3.8 million bpd in 2030.

“[L]ingering impacts from the "COVID-19 Shock," delays to critical transportation infrastructure, and rising energy transition pressures have trimmed that growth outlook from previous estimates,” Birn said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Angola Kicks Oil Privatization Into Overdrive

Next Post

Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com