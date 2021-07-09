Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins SellBuy 74.56 +1.62 +2.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 16 mins SellBuy 75.59 +1.47 +1.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins SellBuy 3.674 -0.014 -0.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 30 mins SellBuy 2.155 +0.035 +1.64%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.292 +0.037 +1.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.97 -1.61 -2.19%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 72.61 +1.62 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.292 +0.037 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 10 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 10 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 10 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 10 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.97 -1.61 -2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.33 +0.89 +1.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.99 +0.74 +1.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.94 +0.74 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.34 +0.74 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.64 +0.74 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 67.19 +0.74 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 67.19 +0.74 +1.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 69.59 +0.74 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.49 +0.74 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.54 +0.74 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -0.50 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.92 -1.31 -1.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.89 -0.43 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.03 +0.74 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 3 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

Delayed Deal Between Saudi Arabia And India May Still Happen Against All Odds

Delayed Deal Between Saudi Arabia And India May Still Happen Against All Odds

A long-delayed deal between Saudi…

Analyst Says Market Too Optimistic About Demand

Analyst Says Market Too Optimistic About Demand

Oil market participants may have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Brazil’s expected oil output surge this decade will make it the world’s fifth-largest crude exporter in 2030, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said in an interview with The Rio Times on Thursday.

“In 2030, when we reach a production of 5.3 million barrels of oil per day, Brazil will become the fifth largest exporter in the world,” Albuquerque said, adding that Brazil’s crude and liquids production is set to jump from 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) now.

Currently, Brazil is out of the top ten of the world’s largest crude oil exporters, a ranking where Saudi Arabia is firmly in the lead.

Brazil’s prolific pre-salt offshore oilfields have been ramping up production in recent years and are the main driver of rising oil production. Moreover, Brazil is one of the countries not part of the OPEC+ alliance that are expected to continue to contribute to non-OPEC supply this year and in the coming years, according to estimates from OPEC itself.

The main drivers for 2021 supply growth are anticipated to be Canada, Brazil, China, and Norway, OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) in June.

Brazil’s crude oil production in April 2021 rose by 128,000 bpd from March to average 2.97 million bpd. Based on preliminary production data, and fewer outages due to lower maintenance and other unplanned outages, May crude production indicates further month over month growth of more than 50,000 bpd, OPEC has estimated.

In 2020, Brazilian crude oil production rose by 5.7 percent to average 2.9 million bpd, according to data from industry regulator ANP published last month. The pre-salt basin with 2 million bpd output led the rise in supply. Thanks to the higher crude oil production, Brazil’s exports hit a record level of 1.4 million bpd in 2020, up by 16.9 percent year over year, ANP said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada’s Oil Sands Need $60 Billion To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com