Canada’s Oil Sands In Trouble As COVID Cases Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.80 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.14 +0.72 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins SellBuy 2.930 +0.057 +1.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.936 +0.030 +1.57%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.067 +0.047 +2.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 63.19 +1.18 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.067 +0.047 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.45 +1.16 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.90 +0.89 +1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.65 +0.44 +0.73%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.43 +0.91 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.28 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.67 +0.40 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.64 +1.13 +2.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.19 +1.03 +2.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 63.34 +1.03 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.04 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.54 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.26 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 56.89 +1.03 +1.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.28 +1.03 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 55 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 16 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 52 mins New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 11 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

BP Resumes Buybacks After Q1 Profit Triples

The Future For Oil Producer Romania Looks Bleak

The Future For Oil Producer Romania Looks Bleak

Things were already looking bleak…

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

The United States is ramping…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Oil Sands In Trouble As COVID Cases Soar

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 28, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

The northern parts of Canada’s province of Alberta have seen rising coronavirus cases in recent weeks with several oil sands sites becoming hot spots of outbreaks as workers are flying in and out for maintenance at the crude upgraders.

The high active COVID cases have not impacted production in the Canadian oil patch, but some maintenance work has been stretched because of the outbreaks, industry officials told Bloomberg.

According to data from Alberta Health at the start of this week, cited by CBC News, there were as many as 12 outbreaks at sites across the

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northern Alberta, with a total of 2,054 workers tested positive.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo declared a state of local emergency on Monday after having reported on Sunday the highest active COVID-19 case ratio (per 100,000 population) in Alberta. The municipality had the third-highest number of total active cases, after Calgary and Edmonton.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, without blaming any group, suggested that the increased numbers of COVID-19 active cases may be the result of a surge of current worksite numbers associated with turnarounds, and the complexity with the mobility of the oil sands production workforce, among several other factors, the municipality said.

Of the active Fort McMurray cases reported by Alberta Health Services, 24.05 percent originated in the Oil Sands through contact tracing, it added.

Slower vaccine rollout in Canada than in the United States and other parts of the world such as the UK, as well as the mobility of the oil sands workforce, have played a role in the recent outbreaks.

Some companies have had to stretch maintenance work to control the outbreaks. For example, Syncrude Canada, majority-owned by Suncor, started in March maintenance on a 350,000-bpd upgrader in which 2,000 workers were involved. But the company had to stretch the work longer than usual to try to contain the outbreak, company spokesman Will Gibson told Bloomberg. Nevertheless, 221 active COVID cases were linked to those maintenance operations.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration To Provide $8.25 Billion In Grid Improvement Loans

Next Post

BP Resumes Buybacks After Q1 Profit Triples

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com