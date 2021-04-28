Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  Forecasts for oil stocks.
  Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  Сryptocurrency predictions
  Liquid Natural Gas

Alberta Wins "Turn Off Oil Taps" Court Battle

Why Is Most Oil Found In Deserts And The Arctic?

Why Is Most Oil Found In Deserts And The Arctic?

Saudi Arabia's Shift To Renewables Could Save It $200 Billion

Saudi Arabia's Shift To Renewables Could Save It $200 Billion

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Biden Administration To Provide $8.25 Billion In Grid Improvement Loans

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 28, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

As the cost of the energy transition begins to draw growing attention, the Biden Administration has announced it will provide $8.25 billion in loans for companies to upgrade the power grid as part of efforts to adapt the grid to the planned shift to renewables.

The Energy Department will finance projects that “improve resilience and expand transmission capacity across the electrical grid, so we can reliably move clean energy from places where it’s produced to places where it’s needed most,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

“This is a down payment on our efforts to modernize our transmission nationwide—but we need the American Jobs Plan to complete them. These investments will make our power system more resilient against threats and more reliable as we increase our clean energy capacity, creating thousands of jobs in the process,” she added.

Of the total, up to $5 billion will be in the form of loan guarantees from the Administration’s Loan Program Office. The rest will come from the Western Area Power Administration’s Transmission Infrastructure Program revolving loan scheme.

The Biden Administration has set itself a very ambitious goal in the energy field, aiming to make the electric utilities sector 100-percent zero-emission by 2035. Yet this will require massive investments in additional wind and solar capacity. It also will mean substantial investments in transmission infrastructure, as per Secretary Granholm’s explanation above.

Despite assurances from Washington that the transition will not only make energy cleaner but also create jobs, there are concerns that the shift from fossil fuels to renewables will weigh on certain segments of society. More specifically, as Reuters’ John Kemp noted in a recent column, unless handled very carefully, the energy transition risks putting a disproportionate weight on poorer households.

These households traditionally spend more on utilities, Kemp wrote, than wealthier households. If the cost of the energy transition is passed onto the consumers of the energy services, this will unjustly penalize poorer households and deepen the economic inequalities that the Biden Administration has vowed to erase.

Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

