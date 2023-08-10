Canada's Oil Sands Industry Reports Flat Emissions In 2022

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.51 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.72 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.92 +0.42 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.953 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.927 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 85.00 +1.23 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.927 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.52 +1.50 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 618 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.79 +1.73 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.58 +2.08 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 71 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 63.15 +1.48 +2.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 86.55 +1.48 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 84.80 +1.48 +1.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.95 +1.48 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 78.65 +1.48 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 78.65 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 79.95 +1.48 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 88.90 +1.48 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.25 +1.48 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.15 +0.98 +1.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.20 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Canada's Oil Sands Industry Reports Flat Emissions In 2022

China To Defend Its Strong Position In Critical Metal Supply Chains

China To Defend Its Strong Position In Critical Metal Supply Chains

A new report showed this…

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Energy giants BP, Shell, and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada's Oil Sands Industry Reports Flat Emissions In 2022

By Irina Slav - Aug 10, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT

Canadian oil sands producers generated the same amount of emissions last year as they did in 2021 despite growth in production, a survey by S&P Global Commodity Insight has revealed.

Citing the survey, Reuters reported that this was the first year that emissions did not rise since 2009 when tracking began.

Bloomberg quoted Kevin Birn, S&P Global chief analyst for Canadian oil markets, as calling the figure “a significant first”. The report added that emissions from the Canadian oil sands sector had declined by some 23% since 2009.

Total production from oil sands in Canada rose by over 50,000 bpd to 3.1 million barrels daily last year. Emissions, meanwhile, remained at 81 million tons.

"We expected absolute emissions to rise as they always do when there's no market disruption. The fact it stalled suggests industry may be able to achieve more than they anticipated," Birn also said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier this year, the Canada National Regulator reported that oil production in the country could peak as soon as 2026 if the country and the rest of the world remained dedicated to the net-zero scenario and fulfilled their targets along the way.

If Canada alone stuck to its net-zero targets and made progress on them, oil production could peak in 2029, the regulator also said.

The oil sands sector is a natural target for decarbonization efforts by the federal government, with carbon capture and storage playing an important part. Per plans, investments in CCS should help reduce the industry’s emissions footprint biome 40 million tons annually, or about 50% from 2022 levels, by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The potential stalling of emissions growth in 2022 is a clear signal that oil sands absolute emissions will indeed peak and begin to decline, perhaps sooner than previously expected," S&P Global’s Birn said, as quoted by Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Bulls Remain Resilient Despite Demand Doubts

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com