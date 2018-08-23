Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Surge To Record

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.89 +0.06 +0.09%
Brent Crude 13 mins 75.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 18 mins 2.960 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 3 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
Urals 20 hours 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 18 mins 2.960 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 20 hours 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Girassol 20 hours 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.56 +2.02 +5.53%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.36 +1.32 +2.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.01 +2.02 +3.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.61 +2.02 +3.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.11 +2.02 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.51 +2.02 +3.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.86 +2.02 +4.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.37 +1.43 +1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 12 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 18 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 9 hours Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 7 hours Peak Oil is Now!
  • 11 hours China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 1 hour Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 7 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 4 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 9 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 46 mins Can US sue OPEC?
  • 18 hours Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 1 day California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 15 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 14 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting

Breaking News:

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Surge To Record

The Never-Ending Battle For Libya’s Oil Crescent

The Never-Ending Battle For Libya’s Oil Crescent

Seven years after the fall…

Why The Saudis Are Still Dominating Oil Markets

Why The Saudis Are Still Dominating Oil Markets

Fears of an escalating trade…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Surge To Record

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil storage

Canadian crude-by-rail exports jumped to a record in June 2018, exceeding 200,000 bpd for the first time and nearly doubling compared to June last year, Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) said in its latest crude oil exports data, in a sign that Canadian producers are increasingly using the railroad option to move their crude to market as pipeline capacity out of Canada is full.

Canadian crude-by-rail exports jumped to 204,558 bpd in June this year, the latest available NEB data showed. That’s up from the previous record—set in the previous month May—of 198,788 bpd exports of crude-by-rail. In June last year, Canada had exported 109,506 bpd of crude oil via railcars.

Canada’s heavy oil from the oil sands continues to grow, thanks to projects approved and commissioned before the oil price crash, and its economic recovery is driven by the oil industry. But drillers are finding it increasingly difficult to get this oil to the market because pipelines are running at capacity, while pipelines planned are facing opposition from various groups.

Due to the transportation bottlenecks, the discount at which Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta—trades relative to WTI has been more than US$20, and at times US$30 a barrel this year.

Earlier this month, Canada Natural Resources, the largest producer, said that it was allocating capital to lighter oil drilling and curtailing heavy oil production as the price of Canadian heavy oil tumbled to a nearly five-year-low relative to the U.S. benchmark price.

A couple of weeks before that, Canadian National Railway (CN) chief executive officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said that the company expects to move more crude oil by rail in the second half of this year as it will have more capacity on its trains.

“In the second half we will have more capacity, therefore we will also be able to execute a bigger book of business of crude,” Ruest told analysts at the end of July.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kenya Resumes Oil Trucking To Port After Local Standoff Ends

Next Post

Kenya Resumes Oil Trucking To Port After Local Standoff Ends

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com