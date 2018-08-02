Canada’s Economic Recovery Is Being Driven By Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.00 +0.04 +0.06%
Brent Crude 40 mins 73.45 +1.06 +1.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.817 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 34 mins 68.96 +1.30 +1.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.10 -1.52 -2.06%
Urals 18 hours 68.70 -0.81 -1.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.41 -1.68 -2.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.817 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.80 -1.15 -1.60%
Murban 18 hours 73.55 -1.15 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.48 +0.59 +0.87%
Basra Light 18 hours 73.07 +1.55 +2.17%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 72.08 +0.61 +0.85%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Girassol 18 hours 72.66 +0.67 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.10 -1.52 -2.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.67 +0.27 +0.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.91 -2.35 -6.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.66 -1.10 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.91 -1.10 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.41 -0.35 -0.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.66 -2.60 -4.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.66 -2.60 -4.71%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.66 -1.10 -1.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.66 -2.10 -3.24%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.66 -1.10 -1.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Giddings 18 hours 59.25 +1.25 +2.16%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.92 -1.48 -1.94%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 62.91 +1.30 +2.11%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.86 +1.30 +1.98%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.86 +1.30 +1.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 65.41 +1.30 +2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.17 -1.10 -1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US production hits record
  • 11 minutes BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 16 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 55 mins Oil Set for Gains Amid Iran Sanctions, Shrinking Supply
  • 8 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 2 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 17 hours Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 3 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours China Slams U.S. ‘Blackmailing’ as Trump Weighs Higher Tariffs
  • 3 hours Apple hits $1 trillion
  • 1 day Pakistan With New PM - Between Terrorism And Democracy
  • 18 mins Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 14 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 13 hours Iran Can Block Global Oil Exports Whenever It Wants: IRGC
  • 1 day Geothermal resources of oil and gas depths. Is it a mystery, a fake or a big real energy resource in many countries? The latter is obvious, but not for everyone.
  • 1 day LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia will be entering its worst nightmare?

Breaking News:

South Korea To Import Record U.S. Oil Volumes In September, October

Alt Text

China’s Economic Growth Stimulus Could Boost Oil Demand

China’s growth stimulus measures are…

Alt Text

The EU, U.S. LNG Deal Won’t Work

The recent détente between the…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Unlikely To Breakout Or Collapse

While oil prices fell through…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Canada’s Economic Recovery Is Being Driven By Oil

By Irina Slav - Aug 02, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT oil worker

Canada’s gross domestic product grew at a faster pace than forecast in May, led by the oil and gas industry and more specifically, oil sands. Statistics Canada reported that the national GDP expanded by 0.5 percent in May, with 19 out of 20 industries booking improved results compared to April, with oil and gas posting a 2.5-percent improvement and the oil sands industry recording growth of 5.3 percent.

The oil industry was the sector that reported the highest growth in May as the benefits of higher oil prices apparently outweighed the negative effects of pipeline capacity shortage that has plagued the Canadian oil industry for a while now.

Interestingly enough, the mining sector also recorded solid growth compared to other industries such as retail, utilities, and manufacturing. Metal mining, in particular, booked growth of 4.5 percent, the second-best performer among industries, despite an investment climate that is actually discouraging additional investments, as a recent study from Fraser Institute found.

The investment climate in oil seems to be better, but not because of special government support. Canadian drillers—and especially oil sands miners—are expanding because they have no alternative to expansion after the latest downturn if they want to keep their business going after years of underinvestment.

Canada is producing record amounts of heavy oil from the oil sands. However, drillers are finding it increasingly difficult to get this oil to markets because pipelines are running at capacity and new ones are being treated by various groups as pariahs. Drillers, therefore, are resorting to railway transportation—a much riskier mode of transport for crude as recently proven yet again after an oil train derailed in Iowa spilling thousands of gallons of oil into a local river.

Until recently, production growth continued despite the pipeline capacity constraint that pressured Canadian crude into a major discount to West Texas Intermediate. Now, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada has cut its well-drilling forecast for this year to a number that will be lower than the 2017 figure. The body expects 6,900 new wells to be drilled in 2018, compared with 7,400 wells forecast in April. The 2018 figure is also 200 wells lower than that for 2017 as the pipeline shortage begins to bite. Related: The Texas Oil Boom Isn’t Creating Enough Jobs

The latest Statistics Canada figures reveal that oil and gas production as of May accounted for more than 7 percent of the country’s GDP. This is the largest portion of oil and gas in the gross domestic product since 1998 and is higher than the share of banking and insurance.

Yet, as IHS Markit economics director Arlene Kish told CBC, this impressive performance is hardly a sign of a consistent trend. The oil and gas industry, Kish noted, is notoriously volatile—as are all extraction industries—so sharp swings in this performance are a common occurrence.

Yet Kish also added "However, it is good to note, though, that non-conventional oil extraction [from the oilsands] hit an all-time high in May, and conventional oil extraction is climbing back up to the highs from 2007. So, the one basic conclusion is that demand for Canadian oil is strong."

How much this will reassure oil sands miners remains to be seen. Demand is indeed strong, what with the discount to WTI, but getting the product to market remains a challenge in the cost-efficiency department as rail transport is not just riskier but also costlier than pipelines.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Mexico's Next President Will Pour Billions Into Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom
Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

 The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

 Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com