WTI Crude 10 mins 78.16 +1.93 +2.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 82.07 +2.08 +2.60%
Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.47 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 5.313 -0.013 -0.24%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 +0.014 +0.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.23 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 +0.014 +0.65%

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.79 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.98 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.35 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.42 -0.72 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.89 +1.31 +2.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.98 +0.85 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.38 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.63 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.78 +0.85 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.78 +0.85 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.73 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.08 +0.85 +1.23%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Looming Deep Freeze Sends U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

Tajikistan Faces Tough Winter Amid Power Rationing Measures

When Will High Interest Rates Impact Car Demand?

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Looming Deep Freeze Sends U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 21, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

U.S. natural gas prices rebounded on Wednesday as the market eyes the upcoming cold snap prepares to slap much of the nation with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

Natural gas prices shot up by more than 4% on Wednesday as an arctic blast looks to envelop the United States in freezing temperatures by Christmas. At 11:46 a.m. ET, natural gas prices were up 4.43% to $5.558, although prices were still down from a month ago.

The Upper Plains states are already seeing sub-zero temperatures. As the week progresses, those freezing temperatures make their way south. By Friday, nearly every state will see below freezing temperatures, including parts of Texas which could see negative temperatures. The cold temperatures will combine with blizzard conditions that will unleash a fair amount of snow over the United States as well.  Extreme cold temperatures can cause natural gas wells to freeze, restricting output and sending prices even higher.

The natural gas price climb could bring an unwelcomed gift for Christmas this year in the form of high heating bills, particularly in Oklahoma.

For comparison, today’s U.S. natural gas prices are nearly 50% higher than they were a year ago. On December 22, 2021. U.S. natural gas prices traded at $3.713. But prices are down sharply from mid-summer pricing that saw natural gas prices above $9.

The freezing temperatures set to sweep across the United States are reminiscent of last year’s deep freeze in Texas, which saw its grid fail as a result of the cold temperatures, plunging many into darkness and leaving millions without heat—resulting in hundreds of deaths. Since then, Texas has undergone winter weatherization to bolster its grid even in freezing temperatures. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the state’s grid operator ERCOT, have confidently stated that the grid is capable of handling the increased load that will come from the freezing temperatures.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Putin Inaugurates Siberian Natural Gas Field As Russia Targets Chinese Market

