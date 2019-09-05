Canada Court To Hear Challenges Against Trans Mountain

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.89 +0.63 +1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.43 +0.73 +1.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.432 -0.013 -0.53%
Mars US 18 hours 56.96 +2.32 +4.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.97 +1.16 +2.01%
Urals 2 days 54.30 -0.90 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.70 +2.95 +5.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.432 -0.013 -0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.83 +0.51 +0.91%
Murban 2 days 58.62 +0.43 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.29 +2.85 +5.54%
Basra Light 2 days 61.74 +1.98 +3.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.61 +2.64 +4.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Girassol 2 days 62.63 +2.83 +4.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.97 +1.16 +2.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.57 +0.12 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 44.36 +2.12 +5.02%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 50.26 +2.32 +4.84%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 56.66 +2.32 +4.27%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 51.51 +1.47 +2.94%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.91 +1.22 +2.56%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.91 +1.22 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 51.16 +1.77 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 56.86 +1.42 +2.56%
Central Alberta 20 hours 51.01 +1.07 +2.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 +1.04 +1.74%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.21 +2.32 +4.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.39 +2.32 +3.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 35 mins Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 5 hours Bolsonaro Accuses U.N.'s Bachelet Of Meddling In Brazil's Sovereignty
  • 2 hours Trump Squashes Oil Inverse Investors When He Isn’t Squashing Oil Investors
  • 1 hour Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 2 mins Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 2 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 3 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 18 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 18 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 hours Baker Hughes is about to be sold off: GE is Bankrupt/FRAUD
  • 3 hours The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 17 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

UK Takes The Lead In Offshore Wind Power

OPEC’s Only Hope

OPEC’s Only Hope

OPEC has run out of…

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC production increased in August…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Court To Hear Challenges Against Trans Mountain

By Irina Slav - Sep 05, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Trans Mountain

Soon after the Canadian federal government announced that work will resume on the controversial Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project, the Federal Court of Appeal said it will allow challenges to the project, filed by six indigenous groups.

Reuters reports, citing a statement by the court, that the challenges target Ottawa’s decision to approve the project, alleging it had not consulted indigenous groups adequately enough. The groups urged the government to organize the consultations as soon as possible.

This is the latest setback for a project already delayed substantially due to opposition from environmentalists, First Nations, and, perhaps most notably, British Columbia. The project pitted Alberta against its neighbor and led to an exchange of threats, warnings, and import vetoes.

B.C.’s latest attempt to stop the project it says will lead to heightened risk of oil spills in its territory was to approach the provincial Court of Appeals with the argument that it should have powers over how much oil passes through its territory.

The government of Alberta submitted their own statements regarding the issue, with the former asserting that the B.C. government “has repeatedly committed publicly to doing everything it can to prevent the (Trans Mountain) Pipeline Expansion Project from going ahead. It lacks the constitutional authority to do it directly, that is: stop the project or place sufficient roadblocks in its way that it cannot realistically proceed.”

The good news for Alberta and the federal government is that the federal Court of Appeal said it would not allow challenges on environmental grounds or on the grounds of conflict of interests. It would only allow challenges that have to do with consultations between the government and First Nations.

“The applicants do acknowledge that the Government of Canada introduced some new initiatives to assist consultation and added some conditions on the project approval that was ultimately given,” the court said. “But to them this is just window-dressing, box-ticking and nice-sounding words, not the hard work of taking on board their concerns, exploring possible solutions, and collaborating to get to a better place.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Next Post

US Offered Millions To Captain To Help Seize Iranian Oil Tanker

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com