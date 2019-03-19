B.C. Admits It Can’t Stop Trans Mountain But Wants To Limit Oil Flow

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.20 -0.18 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.56 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.870 +0.014 +0.49%
Mars US 18 hours 65.79 +0.57 +0.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.87 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 2 days 64.90 +0.39 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 5 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.34 +0.26 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.870 +0.014 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.15 -0.46 -0.68%
Murban 2 days 68.54 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.62 +0.32 +0.54%
Basra Light 2 days 69.73 +0.31 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.90 +0.51 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Girassol 2 days 67.59 +0.40 +0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.87 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.14 -0.10 -0.21%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 49.33 +0.86 +1.77%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 56.13 +0.86 +1.56%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 60.03 +0.86 +1.45%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 53.88 +0.76 +1.43%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.38 +0.86 +1.70%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.38 +0.86 +1.70%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 54.38 +0.86 +1.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.88 +0.86 +1.51%
Central Alberta 19 hours 52.68 +0.86 +1.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.90 -0.53 -0.77%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.04 +0.57 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Buena Vista 5 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 49 mins Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 9 hours Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 14 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 24 hours BATTLE ROYALE: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 1 hour Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 6 hours Fisker Announces 'Mass Market' Electric SUV
  • 1 day Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 2 days Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 2 days THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 1 day Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 2 days Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 2 days Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?

Breaking News:

SEC Slams Musk For Failing to Adhere To Tweet Approval Rule

Iran’s Secret Oil Tanker Mission

Iran’s Secret Oil Tanker Mission

Iran is on a mission…

Oil Slips As Alberta Relaxes Oil Production Cuts

Oil Slips As Alberta Relaxes Oil Production Cuts

The Canadian province of Alberta…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

B.C. Admits It Can’t Stop Trans Mountain But Wants To Limit Oil Flow

By Irina Slav - Mar 19, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT B.C. Admits It Can’t Stop Trans Mountain But Wants To Limit Oil Flow

The British Columbia government has admitted it has no power to stop the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project but has argued it should have the power to limit the amount of crude oil that flows across its territory from Alberta, the Globe and Mail reports, citing a lawyer for the B.C. government.

The argument was heard by the B.C. Court of Appeals where the NDP government of British Columbia took its case against the Trans Mountain project.

“(B.C.) accepts it could not stop a federally regulated pipeline … But so too a federal undertaking is not immune from provincial environmental laws,” the lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, Joseph Arvay said. “The likelihood of an event [of an oil spill] is uncertain but carries the possibility of catastrophic impacts.”

The government of Alberta and the federal government of Alberta submitted their own statements regarding the issue, with the former asserting that the B.C. government “has repeatedly committed publicly to doing everything it can to prevent the (Trans Mountain) Pipeline Expansion Project from going ahead. It lacks the constitutional authority to do it directly, that is: stop the project or place sufficient roadblocks in its way that it cannot realistically proceed.”

The federal government, for its part, has acknowledged the potential adverse environmental impact of an oil spill from the pipeline, but has signaled it will continue to support the Trans Mountain expansion project as a crucial piece of infrastructure to get Albertan heavy to international markets.

In its statement for the court, Ottawa struck at the B.C. government for trying to find a loophole in the law to get its way.

It said B.C.’s attempt to restrict the flow of oil raised “a significant concern that the proposed legislation is in fact a legislative Trojan Horse, a bill that has been carefully crafted to appear constitutionally valid so that it might receive a preliminary judicial seal of approval in this reference, but which in substance is an unconstitutional ‘tool’ whose only logical purpose is to limit federally regulated pipelines and railways.”

B.C.’s lawyers have insisted that the province has no “axe to grind” with pipelines in general and was motivated by purely environmental concerns. The case has attracted a lot of attention from the legislative profession as it basically comes down to how much power provinces have over infrastructure on their territory as opposed to the federal government, which is by law in charge of said infrastructure.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK’s LNG Imports Jump To Highest Since 2015

Next Post

Canada Pension Fund Boosts U.S. Shale Presence with $3.8 Billion JV

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com