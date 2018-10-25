CEO: Rosneft Has Capacity To Lift Oil Production By End-2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.82 -0.51 -0.76%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.49 -0.39 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.213 -0.043 -1.32%
Mars US 3 hours 71.53 +0.46 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 -4.70 -5.89%
Urals 20 hours 73.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.76 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.76 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.77 -1.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.213 -0.043 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.73 +0.60 +0.82%
Murban 20 hours 76.54 +0.77 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.42 +0.88 +1.23%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.88 +0.89 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.75 +1.01 +1.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Girassol 20 hours 76.66 +0.91 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 -4.70 -5.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.82 +3.64 +25.67%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.82 +0.39 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.92 +0.39 +0.59%
Sweet Crude 2 days 26.92 -1.51 -5.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.82 +0.39 +1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.82 +0.39 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.32 +0.39 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 32.32 +1.39 +4.49%
Central Alberta 2 days 33.82 +0.39 +1.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.76 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 20 hours 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.52 -3.22 -4.04%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.28 +0.51 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.78 +0.51 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.58 +0.39 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 53 mins New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 45 mins Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 2 hours Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 2 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 2 hours Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 43 mins Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 12 mins Biomass for powergeneration
  • 4 hours Volvo Buys a Stake in Electric Charging Firm FreeWire
  • 1 hour Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 1 hour The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 1 hour Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 2 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 2 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings Jump Four Times On Higher Oil Prices

Big Oil Walking A Tightrope As Prices Rise

Big Oil Walking A Tightrope As Prices Rise

While oil prices have seen…

The Mini-Bear Market For Crude

The Mini-Bear Market For Crude

The hedge fund withdrawal from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

CEO: Rosneft Has Capacity To Lift Oil Production By End-2018

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 25, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Sechin Putin

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft has the capacity to increase its crude oil production by the end of 2018 and will have additional capacity available in 2019, chief executive Igor Sechin said on Thursday.  

Speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in Italy, Sechin told S&P Global Platts “of course”, when asked if the Russian oil major could produce more oil in the last months of 2018.

As the biggest Russian oil producer, Rosneft was responsible for a large part of Russia’s production cut of 300,000 bpd under the deal with OPEC to withhold supply to boost prices.

OPEC and the Russia-led non-OPEC parties to the production cut deal—that has been in place since January 2017—agreed in June to reverse some of the cuts and relax compliance to offset falling supply from Iran and Venezuela.

Russia has already reversed the entire 300,000 bpd cut and additionally boosted production last month.

According to Platts estimates, Rosneft raised its oil production to 4.444 million bpd in September from 4.261 million bpd in May, a rise of 183,000 bpd since the June agreement.

In September, Russia’s total oil production reached 11.36 million bpd—a record high for the post-Soviet era.

Although Russia hit a post-Soviet record in its oil production last month, it doesn’t plan to raise output to 12 million bpd by the end of 2018, or in the near term, because this wouldn’t fit Moscow’s economic development plans, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week.

This month, Russia’s oil production is around 150,000 bpd higher than its October 2016 level—the baseline for the OPEC+ production cut deal, Novak told TASS news agency on Tuesday. Currently, Russia is pumping 150,000 bpd above the October 2016 level, so in total, the country has increased production by 450,000 bpd since May, Novak said.

Russia can bring “a couple of hundred thousand barrels” in the short term, by December this year, the minister told Bloomberg in an interview at the end of September.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Oil & Gas Deal Flow Reaches Highest Level Since 2014

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings Jump Four Times On Higher Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com