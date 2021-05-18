CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.10 -1.17 -1.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.33 -1.13 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.023 -0.086 -2.77%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.047 -0.014 -0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 -0.017 -0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 66.27 +0.90 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 -0.017 -0.78%

Graph up Marine 1 day 67.03 +1.61 +2.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 67.47 +1.65 +2.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 63.87 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 69.04 +0.95 +1.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 67.85 +0.79 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.65 +0.68 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.91 +0.90 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 60.22 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 47 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours .
  • 15 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

The Single Most Exciting Mental Health Breakthrough Of The Decade?

The Single Most Exciting Mental Health Breakthrough Of The Decade?

We may be on the…

Quick Rise In U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Boost Coal Demand

Quick Rise In U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Boost Coal Demand

U.S. coal-fired power generation is…

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration.

More Info

Share

CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

By MINING.com - May 18, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

A new report by Adamas Intelligence reveals that Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) deployed 13.3 GWh of battery capacity onto roads in newly sold passenger EVs globally, a figure that is 12% more than the 11.9 GWh deployed by its closest competitor, LG Energy Solution.

CATL’s battery capacity deployment was also 46% more than the 9.1 GWh deployed by Panasonic.

Besides being the provider of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars with standard driving ranges, CATL systems are incorporated into Peugeot, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo vehicles, among others.

To secure access to raw materials to back its battery production, back in April, the company took a stake in China Molybdenum Co’s Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it also has investments in Neo Lithium (TSXV: NLC.V), a Canadian miner developing the Tres Quebradas lithium project in Argentina.

According to Adamas, the recent positive results for the Chinese battery manufacturer are mostly based on the fact that it deployed 66% more capacity than LGES in January 2021, which gave it an early lead on the competition. In February and March, however, LGES beat CATL by GWh deployed onto roads globally.

Related: Gulf Countries Are Rushing To Unload Non-Essential Oil Assets

“Through the first three months of 2021, CATL deployed 10.6 GWh of passenger EV battery capacity onto roads in newly sold passenger EVs in China, more than the next 32 cell suppliers combined,” the report reads. 

In addition to the prior, the Ningde-based manufacturer deployed 0.7 GWh into newly sold buses and 0.2 GWh into heavy trucks and special purpose vehicles. Accounting for these larger vehicles, CATL deployed a total of 11.5 GWh only in China.

“Looking forward, we expect to see CATL maintain its dominance in China in the months ahead and expect to see up-and-comers CALB and Gotion cement themselves among China’s top-five before challenging Samsung SDI and SK Innovation for a top-five spot globally,” the review states.

In addition to these companies, it is also possible that EVE Energy sees some growth in the coming months, as recent reports reveal that the Huizhou-based company is in negotiations with Tesla to supply the American automaker’s Shanghai factory with LFP batteries by Q3 2021. The plan would be to incorporate them into the firm’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles within the next six months.

By Mining.com

Big Oil Scores Win In Supreme Court

