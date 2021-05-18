Big Oil Scores Win In Supreme Court

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.39 -0.88 -1.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.65 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.018 -0.091 -2.93%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.054 -0.007 -0.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.153 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.27 +0.90 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.153 -0.005 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 67.03 +1.61 +2.46%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.47 +1.65 +2.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.87 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 69.04 +0.95 +1.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.85 +0.79 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.65 +0.68 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.91 +0.90 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.22 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours .
  • 15 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 19 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

Quick Rise In U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Boost Coal Demand

Quick Rise In U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Boost Coal Demand

U.S. coal-fired power generation is…

Russia Is Making A Comeback In This Growing Gas Market

Russia Is Making A Comeback In This Growing Gas Market

Russia’s gas export volumes to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Scores Win In Supreme Court

By Irina Slav - May 18, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The Supreme Court has ruled for a case brought against 20 oil companies by the city of Baltimore to be moved to a federal court, the Wall Street Journal reports, in a potentially big win for the defendants.

Baltimore sued the companies, which include Shell, BP, and Exxon, in 2018 for withholding information from the public about the risks their products carried. The city argued it had suffered damage from climate-change-related events caused by the companies' business, including rising sea levels and extreme weather.

The defendants, for their part, argued that it would be fairer for such a case to be heard by a federal court. Their request for the case to be moved was denied once by a federal trial judge and was then basically dropped by a federal appeals court, which cited its lack of powers to move the case.

This is how the suit reached the Supreme Court, which first heard arguments about it this January. Baltimore argued Big Oil should pay for the alleged damages, while Big Oil argued it should be tried at a federal court.

“This isn't something the energy companies created. This is a byproduct of modern society," an attorney for the National Association of Manufacturers, which filed a brief backing the defendants, said in January. "All the companies are doing is engaging in a lawful business endeavor. And what that is is selling us the energy we need to drive our cars, turn on our lights, heat and cool our homes. And doing that is not a liability-causing event."

One legal expert on climate liability cases, however, said, as quoted by the NPR that "They're basically fighting to keep this out [of] state court because they're desperate to keep the social license that they've cultivated with this disinformation campaign," she says of the fossil fuel industry. "It has never been held to account in this way in this country. It has wielded such economic and political might, it's never had to face a threat quite like this."

Now, the Supreme Court has returned the case to a federal appeals court, saying the decision that court was unable to hear the case was incorrect. The justices made no comment on the substance of the case.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas Prices Jump On Warmer Weather

Next Post

CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bill Malgieri on May 18 2021 said:
    This case is a farce. It renders every auto maker, industrial manufacturer, drug company ...Liable for effects they did not create. The city acknowledges that it is aware of fossil climate effects, and knew for decades, yet it still used those resources.

    Might as well sue everyone in the world while you are at it.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com