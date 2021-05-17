Gulf Countries Are Rushing To Unload Non-Essential Oil Assets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.39 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.60 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.119 +0.010 +0.32%
Graph up Heating Oil 19 mins SellBuy 2.061 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.162 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 67.42 +1.60 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.42 +1.60 +2.43%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.16 -0.41 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 66.27 +0.90 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.162 +0.003 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 67.03 +1.61 +2.46%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 67.47 +1.65 +2.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.87 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 69.04 +0.95 +1.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.85 +0.79 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 68.65 +0.68 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.16 -0.41 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 52.91 +0.90 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 52.57 +1.55 +3.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 64.37 +1.55 +2.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 65.77 +1.55 +2.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.37 +1.55 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 59.52 +1.55 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 59.52 +1.55 +2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 61.57 +1.55 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.62 +1.55 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 59.47 +1.55 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 67.42 +1.60 +2.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 65.85 -2.00 -2.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.22 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 70.16 -2.26 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours .
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 2 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Jump On Warmer Weather

CIA Under Fire As Intelligence Officers Fall Victim To Mysterious Weapon

CIA Under Fire As Intelligence Officers Fall Victim To Mysterious Weapon

The CIA is coming under…

Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

President Joe Biden’s massive $2.5…

Gas Shortages Persist Despite Colonial Pipeline Resumption

Gas Shortages Persist Despite Colonial Pipeline Resumption

Colonial Pipeline reports this morning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Countries Are Rushing To Unload Non-Essential Oil Assets

By Vanand Meliksetian - May 17, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

For decades, evidence has been piling up which proves mankind’s influence on climate change. Although the global economy remains largely driven by fossil fuels, the energy transition has gained traction in recent years. The changing tide can also be seen in countries that are heavily invested and dependent on the fossil fuel industry. This includes the hydrocarbon-rich Arab states of the Middle East that are gradually taking into account a carbon-free future. These states seem to realize that they won’t be able to depend on their oil and natural gas industry indefinitely. Therefore, they’re preparing to make maximum use of their energy assets. The question is, is it too little too late or just in time?

A changing tide

Although it has always been a certainty that at some point the world would need to wean itself of its fossil fuel addiction, the timescale was always a point of discussion. But in 2021, the energy transition is happening, and it is progressing quicker than most people could have predicted.

It is precisely this transformation that is rapidly becoming a reality-check for wealthy Arab countries in the Gulf region that have created rentier states where their citizens live easy and comfortable lives. Despite decades of talk, the Arab states of the Gulf are still heavily dependent on income from the export of fossil fuels.

The UAE is one of the few countries that has steadily pursued policies to create an innovative and modern society while diversifying the economy. Saudi Arabia has its own agenda which has become known as Vision 2030; a strategic policy framework that intends to prepare the country for a future where oil and gas play a marginal role.

Related Video: Iraq Eyes Exxon Stake and New OPEC Status

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated trends as industrialized countries made advanced plans to tackle the coming economic crisis by investing heavily in green technologies. This trend has become somewhat of a threat to the Arab Gulf states.

Focusing on the future

Ever since the discovery of the massive oil and gas wealth of the Middle East and the nationalization of the 60s, the prized energy assets have remained firmly under the states' control. That seems to be changing, and it is changing fast. In 2019 Saudi Aramco’s partial IPO brought an additional $25 billion to the state’s coffers. On top of that, the crown prince recently announced that the company is in talks with a consortium of Chinese companies and funds to sell shares worth another $20 billion.

In addition to Saudi Aramco, the UAE also intends to offer shares to international investors through a partial IPO of the drilling and fertilizer units of ADNOC. While the Emirates would maintain the vast majority of the shares, the sale would provide extra liquidity just as energy prices are rising again.

The remaining Gulf countries have other plans to bolster their finances. Oman has taken steps to enter the bond market backed by the profitability of the national oil companies. Qatar Petroleum is not far behind with its plans.

According to Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, “the national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”

Too little too late?

The value of fossil fuel assets depends on energy prices and the prospective growth of demand. As countries are announcing ambitious targets for scaling up clean energy investment, the future of the oil and gas industry has changed from positive into bleak.

Although OPEC remains optimistic about the demand for oil in the short term, other organizations are less positive. Bernstein Energy, Rystad, and the IEA predict peak oil to occur in 2025-2030, 2028, and 2020-2030, respectively.

The question is then whether it is too little too late for the Arab states to diversify and modernize the economy on the back of their existing energy assets? In the case of Saudi Arabia, the partial IPO in 2019 was met with lukewarm enthusiasm by international investors. Therefore, eventually, the offering was performed locally at the Riyadh Stock Exchange instead of New York, London, or Shanghai.

These plans should be met with a healthy dose of skepticism as energy markets are transforming rapidly. If announced a decade ago, they could have reaped higher rewards. But then again, no one could have predicted that the energy transition would progress at its current speed.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Optimistic As Air Travel Starts To Recover

Next Post

Iran Is Planning An Oil Export Boost
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com