Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.28 +1.54 +2.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.55 +1.54 +1.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.02 +1.78 +2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.039 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.188 +0.027 +1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 7 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.188 +0.027 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 711 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 164 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.04 +1.21 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 63.84 +1.01 +1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 69.34 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 60.09 +0.36 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 4 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days Wasting money down under

Breaking News:

Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

Can The West Catch Up To China In The Clean Energy Race?

Can The West Catch Up To China In The Clean Energy Race?

Despite increased Western investment in…

Beyond EVs: Dual-Ion Battery Tech Takes A Leap

Beyond EVs: Dual-Ion Battery Tech Takes A Leap

Dual-Ion Batteries offer a high…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 10, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petrobras, could spend $100 billion on investments in projects it is currently analyzing and already committed to, a Reuters source suggested on Friday.

Petrobras is set to issue its five-year plan that will cover 2024 through 2028. For now, the plan is still being discussed, but an anonymous Reuters source is suggesting that the plan could include $100 billion in investments.

In August, Petrobras CEO Sergio Caetano Leite said that the company’s investments spelled out by its up-and-coming five-year plan could be 10% higher than the previous plan, which would have placed the total investments around $86 billion—of which $1-$4 billion would be for new projects. Petrobras said that low-carbon projects would account for a large part of the investment increase.

The plan is due to be released by the end of the year.

The five-year plan approved last year includes expenditures of $78 billion.

Brazil has seen year-over-year growth of oil production and has the potential to increase its production to become the world’s fourth-largest oil producer.

Petrobras reported a 41.5% decline in Q3 profits this year, missing analyst estimates, although it still expects its full-year oil and gas output to be higher than previously estimated, at 2.4 million boepd, up from 2.3 million boepd last year.

The company has plans to boost the number of producing wells in Q4. Capex for this year is expected to hit $13 billion, a 30% increase on last year. It is on track, however, to miss projections of a $16 billion capex this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, Brazil’s oil and gas production hit the highest level ever for a single month, with production totaling 4.48 million boepd in the period, according to Brazil’s oil regulator ANP.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Refiner Cosmo Energy Struggles To Fend Off Hostile Takeover Bid

Next Post

Moldova Faces EU Pressure To Levy More Sanctions Against Russia

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com