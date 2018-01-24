Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.80 +0.19 +0.29%
Brent Crude 1 hour 70.26 +0.72 +1.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.061 -0.019 -0.62%
Mars US 17 mins 65.21 +0.79 +1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 +0.43 +0.64%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.09 +0.62 +1.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.061 -0.019 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.48 +0.30 +0.45%
Murban 18 hours 69.68 +0.35 +0.50%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.81 -0.16 -0.24%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.72 +0.53 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.43 -0.18 -0.25%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Girassol 18 hours 69.68 -0.01 -0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 +0.43 +0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 103 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 103 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 103 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 103 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 103 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 103 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 103 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 103 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 103 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Giddings 18 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.06 +0.36 +0.52%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.56 +1.14 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.51 +1.14 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.51 +1.14 +1.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.06 +1.14 +1.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 3 hours Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 5 hours Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 6 hours Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 7 hours European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 8 hours Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 1 day Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 1 day Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 1 day U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 1 day Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 1 day Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 1 day IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 2 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 2 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 2 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 2 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 2 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 2 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 5 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 5 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 5 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 5 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 5 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 5 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 5 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 6 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 6 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 6 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 6 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 6 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 7 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 7 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 7 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 7 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 7 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 7 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices

Will Keystone XL Ever See The Light Of Day?

Will Keystone XL Ever See The Light Of Day?

Wrought with controversy, the Keystone…

Oil Prices Book Biggest Weekly Loss Since October

Oil Prices Book Biggest Weekly Loss Since October

Oil prices retreated somewhat this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Powerlines

Brazilian state-controlled utility giant Eletrobras expects the share sale part of its upcoming privatization to raise between US$3 billion and US$4 billion, Eletrobras chief executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. told Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

Last year, Brazil announced that it would put up for privatization 57 major state infrastructure assets, including selling some or all of its 51-percent stake in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras—as Eletrobras is officially named—this year.

Eletrobras controls transmission lines and electric generating plants throughout Brazil, and owns power distribution companies that are now being sold. Eletrobras accounts for almost one third of Brazil’s power-generating capacity and almost one half of the nation’s high-voltage transmission network.

Last week, Brazil announced an initial draft bill for Eletrobras’ privatization, in which the government offered to dilute its controlling stake in the utility group by a capital increase, and a possible secondary offering of state-held shares. The government also plans to have a golden share and any private shareholders will have their voting rights limited to up to 10 percent each, regardless of the actual stake of equity they hold in Eletrobras after the privatization. 

The exact terms of the Eletrobras privatization are expected to be finalized by the middle of August, Ferreira Jr. told Valor Economico.

Related: Largest Oil Consumers Not In A Rush To Hedge Crude

The Eletrobras share sale is expected to be the largest privatization in Brazil in the past 20 years.

The government’s plan to privatize Eletrobras is credit positive for the company, because “a cash injection through an equity offering would improve its financial risk profile at a time when the government is contending with its own fiscal problems and has reduced ability to support funding the company’s requirements,” Moody’s Investors Service said last week.

However, the rating agency also cautioned that “evolving political considerations” could make the privatization plan very difficult to execute this year.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports

Next Post

Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com